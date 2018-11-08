Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of Ireland's meeting with Argentina on Saturday, while Jordan Larmour has beaten stiff competition from Andrew Conway and Will Addison to start at full-back.

Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of Ireland's meeting with Argentina on Saturday, while Jordan Larmour has beaten stiff competition from Andrew Conway and Will Addison to start at full-back.

Garry Ringrose ruled out for Ireland as Jordan Larmour and Sean O'Brien get nod for Argentina clash

Ringrose injured his hip on Tuesday and sat out training but it is expected that he'll be in the frame for a return against the All Blacks next week having not trained fully this week.

Ringrose's absence means Bundee Aki joins Robbie Henshaw in midfield, with Kieran Marmion starting alongside Johnny Sexton at half-back as Jacob Stockdale and Keith Earls line out on the wing.

Competition for the full-back shirt was said to be fierce all week but Larmour gets the nod to continue in the role, with Rob Kearney ruled out. He is likely to be fit to face the world champions.

Up front, Rory Best returns to captain the side having missed the Australia tour and he links up once again with Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong.

Iain Henderson and James Ryan have been picked in the second-row, with Devin Toner on the bench meaning Tadhg Beirne has been left out completely.

And Seán O'Brien returns to the Ireland shirt for the first time since they last faced Argentina at the end of last year's November window.

The Tullow native joins Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander in the back-row, with Dan Leavy on the bench having returned from South Africa in midweek having played for Leinster against the Southern Kings.

Conway edges Addison for the No 23 shirt, with the English-born Ulster player set to be the 24th man and Joey Carbery and Luke McGrath are also on the bench.

Seán Cronin gets another chance to impress as a replacement as he joins Jack McGrath and Andrew Porter as front-row back-ups.

Ireland team to face Argentina: J Larmour; K Earls, R Henshaw, B Aki, J Stockdale; J Sexton, K Marmion; C Healy, R Best (capt), T Furlong; I Henderson, J Ryan; P O’Mahony, S O’Brien, CJ Stander. Reps: S Cronin, J McGrath, A Porter, D Toner, D Leavy, L McGrath, J Carbery, A Conway.

