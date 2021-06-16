Garry Ringrose out of summer Tests with Ulster’s James Hume set for debut Ireland call-up

Garry Ringrose (L) is set to be replaced by James Hume (R) in the squad for Ireland's summer Tests

Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of Ireland's summer Tests against Japan and USA next month, paving the way for uncapped Ulster centre James Hume to earn his first call-up.

Ringrose requires surgery on an injured shoulder and is now facing a spell out.

The 26-year-old Leinster man has endured an injury-hit season and this latest setback will come as a major blow, as it is also likely to rule out his chances of being called up by the Lions as an injury replacement.

Hume's inclusion takes the number of uncapped players in the Ireland squad to 12.

The 22-year-old enjoyed an excellent season with Ulster, and having made 19 starts, he established himself as first-choice outside centre.

A former Ireland U-20 international, Hume played alongside fellow graduates from the 2018 U-20s World Cup squad – Caelan Doris, Tom O’Toole and Harry Byrne.

Hume joins 11 other uncapped players in the Ireland squad – provincial colleagues Robert Baloucoune, Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney alongside Connacht’s Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Paul Boyle, Leinster’s Harry Byrne, Peter Dooley and Ross Molony and the Munster duo Gavin Coombes and Fineen Wycherley.

Ireland play Japan on July 3 and then face the USA a week later on July 10. Both fixtures are part of the government’s outdoor pilot sport event programme, which will see limited supporters back in the Aviva Stadium.