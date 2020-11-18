The name Peter Russell may not ring too many bells with most of you, but he got his first cap against England at Twickenham in 1990.

Even with the old stands in place Twickenham was an intimidating venue. Russell kicked off for Ireland and I caught the ball on the fly and made it to about a metre from the line before Rob Andrew brought me down from behind. It would have been a YouTube classic but never mind – as the ball came back from the ruck, we could not fail to score.

With a three-man overlap outside, Russell dropped the ball. He took his eye off it. Referee Les Peard blew immediately, giving no advantage to England, and as Russell looked up in despair Peter Winterbottom and Mickey Skinner grabbed hold of him – even though the play was dead – just to let him know they would be all over him that afternoon.

The Irish out-half belonged to the English back-row that day. In the international game, intimidation is a major factor. The final score was 23-0. We did well to score 0.

Russell was a handy footballer and did a good job for Ulster but the step up was way too much. He did play another three times for Ireland, which included some serious tonkings against New Zealand and Australia.

If it is obvious at first that you are not of Test standard, then why persevere?

If you are able to operate and perform efficiently against England – in Dublin or in London – then I would consider that you are of Test standard.

You can play internationals and I was just about to say against teams like Japan, but since the Japanese beat us at the World Cup I can’t say that any more. But certainly playing against sides like the USA, Canada or Romania does not mean that you are of Test standard.

Out-half is the most important position in the team and if your out-half does not perform, the rest of the team feel it.

Ireland go to Twickenham on Saturday and their commander-in-chief is Ross Byrne, a handy player and a guy who has done well for Leinster at European level – but the gap between what he has achieved here and what he now must do against the major sides at Test level for me is unbridgeable.

Ireland played against England in August 2019 in a World Cup warm-up. The match was played in blazing heat and, lest we forget, Ireland fielded pretty much their full-strength squad.

We have all had bad days there but a 57-15 loss in a match where few individuals showed any defiance once the choruses of ‘Swing Low’ became deafening was chastening.

Byrne had a very poor game – a combination of what was happening in front of him and then his own inability to handle the basics.

It is always significant to note when things are going against you, particularly at Twickenham, those who consistently try and play irrespective of which way the tide is going.

It must be remembered that when the likes of Ronan O’Gara, David Humphreys and Eric Elwood started their careers it took them quite a while to adapt and mature into the players that they eventually became, but there was a reasonable degree of certainty that their burgeoning talent and footballing aptitude would get them there.

Byrne does not lack skill or ability but the question is whether right now, or even in a few years’ time, he will be able to make that jump.

He gets another chance in Twickenham this Saturday to show that he is of the required standard. It is unfortunate that he is headed for the Twickenham stage with an Irish team that are still trying to find their way tactically, and while missing key personnel.

It is hard to gauge whether Johnny Sexton will be back before the Nations Cup competition concludes and so Ireland may just stick with Byrne, but the Leinster stand-in stand-off is a superior player to Billy Burns.

The Ulster stand-off is also a handy player but is a good distance away again from being the standard required at international level.

The out-half situation in Ireland is fluid. There are plenty of quality players – the trick is to pick the right one.

One of Byrne’s failings is his lack of pace. Byrne also takes the ball a little too static and a little too deep for my liking, and probably for the liking of his centres too.

The younger Byrne – Harry – takes the ball right at the line and it seems unfair that one brother seems to have genuine pace and the other doesn’t.

Genetics can be unpredictable. Harry Byrne must be on the coach’s radar but just when do they intend to introduce him, if, indeed, he is considered to be the chosen one?

It seems Leinster have decided that Ciaran Frawley’s future lies at inside centre, or maybe they have been told to play him there.

His age profile is such that when Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw are coming to the end of their careers Frawley might seamlessly slot in.

However, I do think he is a far better option at 10. His pace and his hands are as good as Harry Byrne’s, but his game management and his emotional maturity are better at this stage.

Our stock of international or potentially international standard out-halves are like airplanes circling around Heathrow in a holding pattern, and somebody has to have the balls to land one or two of them earlier than expected – otherwise you will do serious damage to the team.

The coaching ticket made a couple of serious calls, and one which has not received a huge amount of airplay is that of Jamison Gibson-Park as the starting scrum half.

Ireland’s two starting half-backs are Leinster’s second-string half-backs and they play enough together to know each other’s games, but I am not sure whether they are suited to each other, even at this stage.

I still think Luke McGrath is a superior scrum-half to Gibson-Park, as do Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster. The conventional view is Gibson-Park will add tempo and urgency to proceedings.

Tempo is tough when your runners are the recipients of dominant tackles by the Vunipolas and Maro Itojes of this world.

It is hard to fish ball quickly out of rucks that have been sent backwards, and I am not quite sure after watching him for three years just quite how good Gibson-Park is and how he can jazz up an Irish side that has an out-half that takes the ball standing.

The key, as it always is in Twickenham, is what happens up front. England, despite being still a little underdone in terms of playing quality sides in the last few weeks, will be primed for this.

They have had our number physically for the last couple of years and look likely to squeeze Ireland to death and meticulously take advantage of any half-chance that comes their way.

They will also have the luxury of being marshalled by a set of half-backs who know exactly what to do to take advantage of England’s forward dominance and pick apart Ireland’s lack of quality in certain areas.

Ireland’s succession planning should have started this Saturday, not the following Sunday.