| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Gap between what Ross Byrne has achieved with Leinster and what he must do at test level is unbridgeable

Neil Francis

Ireland have plenty of promising fly-half options but Frawley and Ross’s younger brother need to skip the queue

Ireland fly-half Ross Byrne. Photo Credit: ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Expand

Close

Ireland fly-half Ross Byrne. Photo Credit: ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Ireland fly-half Ross Byrne. Photo Credit: ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Ireland fly-half Ross Byrne. Photo Credit: ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

The name Peter Russell may not ring too many bells with most of you, but he got his first cap against England at Twickenham in 1990.

Even with the old stands in place Twickenham was an intimidating venue. Russell kicked off for Ireland and I caught the ball on the fly and made it to about a metre from the line before Rob Andrew brought me down from behind. It would have been a YouTube classic but never mind – as the ball came back from the ruck, we could not fail to score.

With a three-man overlap outside, Russell dropped the ball. He took his eye off it. Referee Les Peard blew immediately, giving no advantage to England, and as Russell looked up in despair Peter Winterbottom and Mickey Skinner grabbed hold of him – even though the play was dead – just to let him know they would be all over him that afternoon.

Related Content

Privacy