GALLERY: All the best pictures from Lansdowne Road as Ireland beat the Boks
5 November 2022; Jimmy O'Brien of Ireland with his parents John and Caroline after the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
5 November 2022; Mack Hansen of Ireland on the way to scoring his side's second try during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Conor Murray of Ireland and assistant coach Mike Catt celebrate after the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
5 November 2022; Robert Baloucoune of Ireland is tackled by Jesse Kriel of South Africa during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
5 November 2022; Garry Ringrose of Ireland is tackled by Damian de Allende, left, Cheslin Kolbe, 15, and Steven Kitshoff of South Africa during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
5 November 2022; Jonathan Sexton of Ireland is tackled by Jesse Kriel of South Africa during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
5 November 2022; James Ryan of Ireland is tackled by Damian Willemse of South Africa during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
5 November 2022; Conor Murray of Ireland, playing in his 100th game, is tackled by Malcolm Marx of South Africa during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
5 November 2022; Conor Murray of Ireland, playing in his 100th game, runs past Malcolm Marx of South Africa during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
5 November 2022; Jimmy O'Brien of Ireland is tackled by Steven Kitshoff of South Africa during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
5 November 2022; Mack Hansen of Ireland, right, celebrates with teammates Jimmy O'Brien, centre, and Hugo Keenan after scoring their side's second try during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
5 November 2022; Josh van der Flier of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's first try during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
5 November 2022; Mack Hansen of Ireland, centre, celebrates with teammates Jimmy O'Brien, behind, and Hugo Keenan after scoring their side's second try during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
5 November 2022; Jesse Kriel of South Africa is tackled by Hugo Keenan of Ireland during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
DUBLIN, IRELAND - NOVEMBER 05: Peter OMahony of Ireland is tackled by Makazole Mapimpi of South Africa during the Autumn International match between Ireland and South Africa at Aviva Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Dublin, Dublin. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)
DUBLIN, IRELAND - NOVEMBER 05: Peter OMahony of Ireland is tackled by Makazole Mapimpi of South Africa during the Autumn International match between Ireland and South Africa at Aviva Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Dublin, Dublin. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)
DUBLIN, IRELAND - NOVEMBER 05: Jimmy O'Brien of Ireland is tackled by Willie le Roux of South Africa during the Autumn International match between Ireland and South Africa at Aviva Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Dublin, Dublin. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)
DUBLIN, IRELAND - NOVEMBER 05: James Ryan of Ireland is tackled by Damian Willemse and Jasper Wiese of South Africa during the Autumn International match between Ireland and South Africa at Aviva Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Dublin, Dublin. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)
DUBLIN, IRELAND - NOVEMBER 05: Jimmy O'Brien of Ireland is tackled by Willie le Roux of South Africa during the Autumn International match between Ireland and South Africa at Aviva Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Dublin, Dublin. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)
DUBLIN, IRELAND - NOVEMBER 05: Peter OMahony of Ireland celebrates a turnove during the Autumn International match between Ireland and South Africa at Aviva Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Dublin, Dublin. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)
DUBLIN, IRELAND - NOVEMBER 05: Stuart McCloskey of Ireland is tackled by Pieter-Steph du Toit of South Africa during the Autumn International match between Ireland and South Africa at Aviva Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Dublin, Dublin. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)
Rugby Union - International - Ireland v South Africa - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 5, 2022
Ireland's Dan Sheehan in action with South Africa's Damian Willemse REUTERS/Lorraine O'sullivan
Ireland's Mack Hansen tackles South Africa's Kurt-Lee Arendse during the Autumn International match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Picture date: Saturday November 5, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYU Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.
It was a pulsating game at the Aviva today as Ireland held off a late comeback from world champions South Africa to cement their place at the tops of rugby's rankings. Here's a selection of the best pictures from the day.