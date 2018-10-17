Saracens prop Mako Vunipola has become the latest England star to be ruled out of the upcoming autumn internationals as Eddie Jones faces into the toughest month of his tenure with an increasing injury list.

Further misery for Eddie Jones as Mako Vunipola ruled out of England's November tests

Vunipola has been sidelined for six weeks with a calf injury picked up in Saracens' 13-3 win over Glasgow in the Champions Cup, a fixture that also saw Billy Vunipola (arm) and Nick Isiekwe (ankle) ruled out of next month's internationals.

Yesterday also saw Harlequins confirm that England flanker Chris Robshaw will be unavailable next month after undergoing knee surgery, leaving Eddie Jones - whose team have lost five of their last six tests - with a number of selection headaches.

More to follow...

