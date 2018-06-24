Sport International Rugby

Sunday 24 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Brazil BRA 2

Costa Rica CRI 0

REPORT

Nigeria NGA 2

Iceland ISL 0

REPORT

Serbia SRB 1

Switzerland SUI 2

REPORT

Belgium BEL 5

Tunisia TUN 2

REPORT

South Korea KOR 1

Mexico MEX 2

REPORT

Germany GER 2

Sweden SWE 1

REPORT

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

From schoolboy stars to test match battles: David Pocock shares brilliant throwback picture with Conor Murray

David Pocock (left) and Conor Murray (right) back in 2005.
David Pocock (left) and Conor Murray (right) back in 2005.
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Ireland and Australia played out a cracking three-game series over the last month but for two opposing players, it was merely a catch-up from earlier in their rugby careers.

Wallabies flanker David Pocock and Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray were two of the top performers across the three games, and after Ireland's historic victory in Sydney last night, the Australia openside shared a brilliant throwback photo.

Pocock toured Ireland with the Australian schools team way back in 2005 and as fate would have it, stayed with the Murray's, who were his host family.

13 years later, and the duo are two of the sport's best players, and they shared a nice moment in the dressing room after yesterday's third test, swapping jerseys and taking another picture to bring their relationship full circle.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport