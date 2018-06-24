From schoolboy stars to test match battles: David Pocock shares brilliant throwback picture with Conor Murray

Wallabies flanker David Pocock and Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray were two of the top performers across the three games, and after Ireland's historic victory in Sydney last night, the Australia openside shared a brilliant throwback photo.

Pocock toured Ireland with the Australian schools team way back in 2005 and as fate would have it, stayed with the Murray's, who were his host family.

13 years later, and the duo are two of the sport's best players, and they shared a nice moment in the dressing room after yesterday's third test, swapping jerseys and taking another picture to bring their relationship full circle.