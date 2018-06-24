From schoolboy stars to test match battles: David Pocock shares brilliant throwback picture with Conor Murray
Ireland and Australia played out a cracking three-game series over the last month but for two opposing players, it was merely a catch-up from earlier in their rugby careers.
Wallabies flanker David Pocock and Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray were two of the top performers across the three games, and after Ireland's historic victory in Sydney last night, the Australia openside shared a brilliant throwback photo.
Pocock toured Ireland with the Australian schools team way back in 2005 and as fate would have it, stayed with the Murray's, who were his host family.
13 years later, and the duo are two of the sport's best players, and they shared a nice moment in the dressing room after yesterday's third test, swapping jerseys and taking another picture to bring their relationship full circle.
In 2005 on the Australian Schoolboys tour of UK and Ireland we were billeted out with families in Limerick. The family I was billeted with: the Murrays. I don't think @ConorMurray_9 or I were thinking we'd go on to face each other in test rugby. Great to catch up after the game. pic.twitter.com/MRF9BRsQY0— David Pocock (@pocockdavid) June 24, 2018
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'Let's hope that furnace develops diamonds' - Schmidt hoping third test cauldron is the making of Irish youngsters
- Women rugby players' kiss prompts outpouring of solidarity after criticism: 'Welcome to 2018'
- Ireland player ratings: Stander and Aki play best game in green as Schimdt's men clinch victory in Australia