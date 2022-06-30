From Portugal to New Zealand with Andrew Porter’s boots – Niall Scannell’s unique Ireland journey

If ever there was an example of how difficult it is to fly a player over to New Zealand from the other side of the world at very short notice, take a moment to appreciate what the last few days have looked like for Niall Scannell.

The Munster hooker was enjoying a few drinks on a beach in Portugal earlier this week, when his phone rang, and up flashed Andy Farrell, requesting him to board the next flight to Auckland.

For a man who hasn’t played for Ireland since the 2019 World Cup, never mind featured in a Farrell squad prior to this tour, you can imagine Scannell’s surprise.

Getting him to New Zealand was one thing, getting his gear was another, which is why Scannell ended up wearing Andrew Porter’s boots in the opening-night defeat to the Maori All Blacks.

“I was yeah, and jeez they were alright at scrum-time, in fairness to him,” Scannell said. “I must enquire about keeping them! The only problem was that they said ‘Final Marseille Champions Cup’ on them, which was a hard one for a Munster man to wear.

“But, in fairness to him, the minute I came in the door he said he had the same size and gave them to me. So fair play to him, I badly needed them.

“To be fair, most of the lads were the same. It’s just great to come into an environment that you haven’t been in for so long, and everyone is so welcoming and is rowing in.

“I was delighted with how the lads helped me out for the last 36 hours to get me out on the field.”

There is a cautionary tale in all of this because Farrell’s 40-man squad is already in danger of needing further reinforcements on the back of Iain Henderson’s premature exit, which was followed by Cian Healy, James Hume and Jimmy O’Brien picking up injuries.

To his credit, Scannell (30) slotted in well, especially considering the manic dash he had to make it in time to be on the bench for the Maori game.

Farrell doesn’t want to leave himself in a similar scenario for a Test, which is why there will be some players back home anxiously waiting for a similar call to Scannell’s.

“When ‘Faz’ (Andy Farrell) rang me he did note that it was about midnight. He said ‘Good job, you’re still up anyway.’ He knew I was up at midnight, so we’ll just leave it at that,” Scannell smiled.

“I was enjoying a few beverages with my wife (Maeve) and my brothers (Rory and Billy) over in Alvor in Portugal.

“But, look, we’ll be there again and walking back into them to tell them I was going to have to leave straight away because I was going to New

Zealand was a great buzz.

“They were delighted for me and Maeve, my wife, was delighted as well – and, in fairness to her, she was left over in Portugal, so I’m sure I’m going to owe her another good holiday when I get home.

“It’s a phone call I’ve been waiting for for a long time, so I was just really happy to get it, and I’d do it again in the morning.

“It was great to be out there with the lads. I’d sacrifice the beach to get there again.

“Look, I still have a long way to go in terms of catching up with the immense detail that the lads have, so I’ll keep working on that – and you’ve just got to be ready when an opportunity comes.

“You‘ve got to be ready to hop on a plane, you’ve got to be ready to play – and, at the same, I’m a huge believer in that what you put out on the field is your product. So there’s no excuses,” he added.

“Once we faced the haka and the game has started I’m the same as everyone else on the pitch and you can’t let the lads down, so I’ve just got to put the head down tomorrow morning and keep preparing. And, look, if I get another opportunity on the tour, then great.”

By the time a bleary-eyed Scannell was introduced in the 51st minute, Ireland were trailing 32-10, as they coughed up an early lead, which they regained midway through the opening half, thanks to Bundee Aki’s slick set-piece try and two kicks from Ciarán Frawley.

That’s as good as it got for Ireland, however, as the Maori’s superior skill level showed, with Zarn Sullivan, Shaun Stevenson, Brad Weber and Cullen Grace all scoring first-half tries to leave the tourists with too big of a gap to make up.

Scannell helped steady the ship, while his Munster colleague Gavin Coombes really brought the fight to the Maori with a strong showing that was rewarded with a late converted try.

Outscoring the Kiwis 7-0 in the second half was scant consolation though for Ireland who, for large parts, played like a team who were on the beach that Scannell had just arrived from.

Maori All Blacks – Z Sullivan; S Stevenson (B Sullivan 49), B Proctor, R Poihipi, C Garden-Bachop; J Ioane (R Love 68), B Weber (TJ Perenara 49); O Norris (T Williams 61), K Eklund (T Thompson 69), T Lomax ( J Ainsley 53); J Dickson (M Selby-Rickit 61), I Walker-Leawere; C Suafoa (TK Howden 68), B Harmon, C Grace.

Ireland – J O’Brien (J Carbery 60); J Larmour, J Hume (M Lowry 49), B Aki, K Earls; C Frawley, C Casey; J Loughman (C Healy 2-13, h-t) (F Bealham 69), D Heffernan (N Scannell 51), T O’Toole; K Treadwell (R Baird 51), J McCarthy; C Prendergast, N Timoney, G Coombes (J Conan 79).

Ref – W Barnes (England).