French referee Mathieu Raynal given two of Ireland's Six Nations games

Mathieu Raynal sent CJ Stander off against South Africa in controversial circumstances on the 2016 tour. Picture: SPORTSFILE

Ireland will be on familiar terms with French official Mathieu Raynal after he was handed the whistle for two of their Six Nations clashes next spring.

Raynal will take charge of Andy Farrell's away trip to Rome, before handling the final game against England on March 20.

Wayne Barnes is in the middle for the opener away to Wales, while his fellow Englishman Luke Pearce will ref the visit of France to Dublin and France's Romain Poite refs the trip to Murrayfield in Round Four.

Irish referee Andrew Brace takes charge of England v Scotland on the opening weekend and Italy v Wales in Round Four, while Joy Neville gets two outings as a Television Match Official.

Ireland's Six Nations referees

Feb 7: Wales v Ireland, Wayne Barnes (England)

Feb 14: Ireland v France, Luke Pearce (England)

Feb 27: Italy v Ireland, Mathieu Raynal (France)

Mar 14: Scotland v Ireland, Romain Poite (France)

Mar 20: Ireland v England, Mathieu Raynal (France)

