France rugby legend Christophe Dominici dies suddenly aged 48

Former France winger Christophe Dominici passed away suddenly today at the age of 48, according to multiple French reports.

Dominici, who scored 25 tries in 67 games for Les Bleus, enjoyed a stellar career with Stade Francais and France.

He played against Ireland six times and scored three tries including a brace in the 2005 Six Nations game at Lansdowne Road.

Having burst onto the international scene when he notched a try on his debut against England in 1998, Dominci went on to feature in the famous World Cup semi-final win over the All Blacks the following year.

Dominci called time on his playing career in 2008 having made 142 appearances for Stade Francais, as well as winning 67 caps for France. The diminutive wing played in three World Cups for Les Bleus, and also won four Six Nations titles, including two Grand Slams.

Dominici had plenty of a success at club level too. He started his career with Toulon before moving to Stade Francais in 1997. Dominici won the Top 14 five times with the Parisian club, and also played in two Heineken Cup finals, in 2001 and 2005.

News of Dominci's sudden death has sent shockwaves through French and world rugby.

