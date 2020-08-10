Former Ireland women's coach Philip Doyle steps down from Scotland role due to coronavirus risks

Scotland Women head coach Philip Doyle has stepped down from his role because he is shielding from coronavirus risks. Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Scotland Women head coach Philip Doyle has stepped down from his role because he is shielding from coronavirus risks.

With Doyle’s contract ending in December, the Scottish Rugby Union says it has been agreed he will not return to the role after furlough leave to avoid any potential disruption.

Doyle’s assistant, Bryan Easson, will take over on an interim basis for Scotland’s three remaining Six Nations fixtures and upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Doyle said: "While it is very frustrating not to be able to continue as Scotland head coach due to the restrictions around Covid-19 I feel it is the right thing to do both for me and also to enable the team to face the coming vital set of matches with some continuity in their coaching.

"I have greatly enjoyed working with the team and feel we’re making good progress on and off the pitch as a group. I will miss being with the players and wish them well in the games ahead and will be watching with interest."

Doyle previously enjoyed great success with the Irish women's team, leading them to a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2013 and a place in the semi-final of the 2014 World Cup.

Online Editors