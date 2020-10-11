Former Ireland international David Humphreys takes up coaching role with Georgia

Ireland will come up against a familiar face in David Humphreys during the upcoming Autumn Nations Cup, as the former international out-half has taken on a new role with Georgia.

Humphreys, who left his position as Gloucester's director of rugby during the summer, has been appointed as Georgia's high performance consultant.

The 49-year old scored 560 points in his 72 appearances for Ireland, and will be joined in the Lelos' backroom team by fellow Ulster man Neil Doak.

Doak has previously worked with Ulster, Ireland and more recently with Worcester Warriors. The 48-year old has been appointed attack and backs coach of Georgia.

Former France hooker Sebastian Bruno, who worked with Les Bleus at last year's World Cup, has taken on the role of forwards coach in the new-look staff.

Ireland are due to face Georgia at the Aviva Stadium on November 29, in what will be their fourth and final game of a group that also includes England and Wales.

Georgia will arrive in France today where they will begin preparations for the Autumn Nations Cup under the guidance of Humphreys and Doak, until the end of the tournament in early December.

