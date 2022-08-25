Former England star Jo Brown answers Ireland’s call as Greg McWilliams targets clean sweep in Japan

Former England international Jo Brown will answer Ireland’s call and make her debut in the second Test against Japan this weekend.

The Worcester player switched allegiance this summer and will make her bow as Ireland seek to complete a clean sweep against the hosts in Tokyo after last weekend’s nine-try 57-22 drubbing.

Injuries have ravaged the Irish, with Brown benefitting from a double blow in the back-row, as both Dorothy Wall and Sam Monaghan are scratched.

They join prop Christy Haney and the luckless Nicole Cronin – who lasted barely minutes as a replacement last week before departing with a head injury.

After dishing out a half-dozen new caps last weekend, McWilliams is also preparing to hand Jess Keating and Emma Tilly their debuts from the bench on Saturday.

After impressing last weekend, the mostly inexperienced back-line is unchanged; Laura Feely replaces Haney in the front-row while Hannah O’Connor slots into the second-row to partner captain Nichola Fryday in Monaghan’s absence.

Grace Moore will start her first Test at number eight alongside Brown and Edel McMahon in the back-row.

On the bench, Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse and Katie O’Dwyer provide the front row reinforcements, with Taryn Schutzler and the uncapped Keating, who has been playing in America with Life University, completing the forward options available to McWilliams.

Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Leah Tarpey and Tilly, a member of the Women’s National Talent Squad (WNTS), complete the Ireland 23.

“We were really pleased with last weekend’s victory and it was a reward for the hard work the whole group have put in over the course of the summer programme, but the focus for us has been on improving, growing and being better on Saturday,” said McWilliams.

“This week has been a test of our resilience as there is no doubt the first Test took a huge amount out of the group, and as we go on this journey together we’ll learn a lot about the demands of Test match rugby.

“We’ve already grown hugely over the course of this Tour and we’re excited about the team selected for this weekend.

“It is a great chance for us to explore our depth further and give players the opportunity they deserve for their hard work and commitment and I’m looking forward to seeing how they perform in the green jersey.”

Meanwhile, Japan have vowed that they will be much better prepared second time around after their World Cup preparations were dismantled in last week’s humbling defeat.

“Last weekend was disappointing,” said assistant coach Louise Dalgleish as her side was named.

“There were areas of the game that we didn’t control the way we should have, including our discipline and defensive work.

“However, we were able to take some critical learnings, to make sure we’re moving forward towards the big picture of the World Cup.

“This week we will be better prepared, knowing where the Irish will try to play from and how they will approach the game. We will be more clear on our defensive responsibilities and make sure we don’t give them the same opportunities and space.”

Livewire scrumhalf Megumi Abe returns to the starting side after coming off the bench last weekend, while front-row reserve Sachiko Kato, who spent the last two seasons playing in England for the Exeter Chiefs, returns to the side for the first time since their November tour.

Ireland: Méabh Deely; Natasja Behan, Aoife Dalton, Enya Breen, Aoife Doyle; Dannah O'Brien, Ailsa Hughes; Laura Feely, Neve Jones, Linda Djougang; Nichola Fryday (capt), Hannah O'Connor; Jo Brown, Edel McMahon, Grace Moore

Replacements: Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse, Katie O'Dwyer, Taryn Schultzer, Jess Keating, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Leah Tarpey, Emma Tilly

Japan: R Matsuda; H Nagura, M Furuta, S Nakayama, K Imakugi; A Otsuka, M Abe; S Minami, N Nagata, Y Sadaka, Y Sato, M Takano, S Saito, I Nagata, A Nagai.

Replacements: M Lavemai, K Taniguchi, S Kato, K Tamai, O Yoshimura, M Tsukui, M Yamamoto, K Hosokawa.

Saturday’s match is live on TG4 from 10.40am Irish time, while there will be extensive match day coverage on IrishRugby.ie and across Irish Rugby social media channels.