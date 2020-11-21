There is a seminal moment in the 2014 movie King Arthur starring Clive Owen (Arthur) and Stellan Skarsgard (Cerdic). Cerdic the Saxon Overlord was engaged in a campaign of plundering and pillaging up and down the English mainland. They were pitiless and ruthless in their execution of their hapless victims, all of them the subjects of meek capitulation.

One enemy, King Arthur, still eluded Cerdic and, in a dramatic preamble to the re-enactment of the battle of Badon Hill, the two leaders met outside the castle walls. Cerdic, assuming that Arthur had come for parlay under the banner of truce, was wondering why Arthur hadn’t approached on his knees. In a moment of defiance, Arthur explained to him that the only reason he had come out under the flag was to identify his opponent so that in the heat of battle he would know his face so that he could kill him himself.

Arthur retreated into the keep of the castle, and one of the great lines in these types of movies was played out.

Cerdic inhaled, looked up to the skies and raised his arms aloft, “Ahh, finally,” and then a deep exhalation, “a man worth killing.” An hour later and Cerdic lay dead on the battlefield.

England have been pretty much untroubled over the last couple of seasons. Psychologically, they were not at the right pitch against South Africa in the World Cup final a year ago, nor were they tuned in when they played France in Paris last February.

In truth, they haven’t met anyone since that who has even slightly discommoded them. They are aching, pining even, for somebody to test them, particularly at Twickenham. A team who would come and challenge them, put them under pressure and cause them to doubt themselves.

What about that side Ireland sent over to them in 2018 in the snow when there was much at stake? The Ireland side that turned up on Saturday were a pale imitation of that side. This Ireland side was hardly worth killing.

England did what they had to do and, in essence, it was like a squad practice game, where the junior side are given the present of a ball and asked to see if they could come up with some way of troubling England. Don’t ever get confused by the scoreline — this was a guileless and clueless performance. As one-dimensional as I have seen in a long time, and, despite an 11-point margin, Ireland were never even close to troubling England.

I have a confession to make. I have been writing and talking about rugby since my playing career finished, and I have been reasonably professional. This afternoon, in the 39th minute, I dozed off, missed the half-time show on RTé, and woke up again in the 44th minute.

Did I miss anything? That is the first time that has ever happened to me, but you can’t blame me. This was a travesty of a game. It felt like I had gone to the dentist and had my gums, my entire face and then my brain anaesthetised. My apologies.

This is probably a matter for the law makers. Ten years ago in the NFL, defences ruled and it became too easy to stop the offence. The superstars of the game at that time were these huge aggressive line backers who just tackled and destroyed everything, and were pretty much unstoppable. The game as a spectacle was threatened.

In fairness to the Yanks, their game is about entertainment and razzmatazz. While everyone can appreciate defensive dominance, it wasn’t helping the game and so they changed, very subtly, the tenets of the game, and it has now become one where passing and attacking play dominates, which is what everybody wants to see, now every week the entertainment quotient is just fantastic.

England, defensively, are just unstoppable. Whereas I can appreciate how determined and cohesive they were without the ball, this is not what the game should be about. The fact that Ireland neither had the wit or the vision to go any further than trying to engage England in a battle of bash tells you more about the limitations about their coaching ticket than anything else. Surely some of the senior players would put their hand up and say, ‘we need more.’ We need to show greater intelligence on how to break down a side like England.

Ireland never looked dangerous with the ball in hand, and while it is true that I stayed awake for the second half, it wasn’t obvious to me when the game was over. Jacob Stockdale’s gather of a dink by Billy Burns was the only incident that suggested it was still on.

Read More

England were so physical and so smart at the breakdown that the question was, even after 30 minutes, why are Ireland choosing direct contact? I know that it is not quite as simple as that because England go hunting for you. In fairness, their line speed was just suffocating. And so we look to France, if they get there, to test England. Maybe they can shine a light on how to break England down. Meanwhile, I’ll just retreat into my little offload think-tank group and wait for someone to knock on the door.

The Irish rugby public are not interested in the team building, or looking at the video and getting it right for next week. This was the match where they were to get everything right, and it starts with your foundation stone — in the tight. Irrespective of what emphasis was put on their tight game, Ireland once again failed miserably in this phase.

In the first scrum in the sixth minute, England got the heave on. Caelan Doris at the back, instead of staying low, slid up the backside of both of his second rows. If you take 18 stone out of your scrum against England, then it is all over.

Ronan Kelleher had another very poor day at the lineout. Nick Faldo, even after winning a Major, realised that his technique was not going to function properly when the pressure came on. And so he went back, remodelled his swing and picked up six Majors in his career on the back of it. Kelleher’s throwing action may have got him through underage and Pro14, but, when the pressure comes on at this level, his technique lets him down. It is true that Ireland’s lifters looked a little tardy and lacked the dynamism to get their jumpers to the full pitch of their jump.

One factor which has not been taken into account is that England only had two lineout jumpers — Itoje and Launchbury, who is not exactly the Lord of the Skies.

However, between them they managed to hustle and pressurise Ireland in the air, and do so legally. How does that happen? Who was doing the thinking? If the pressure is coming in the air, the ball needs to be thrown in much faster — a bit of zip and less time in the air. It is not a coincidence that England were happy to throw the ball to Launchbury at the front of the lineout.

Ireland once again went to Twickenham with their tight game all over the place and walked out with a game plan which England welcomed with open arms, never having to think too hard — untroubled.

Ireland are not worth killing anymore.