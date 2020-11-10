Fit-again Kelleher eyes hooker spot

Rónan Kelleher's rugby journey began in the backline, before he was nudged into the back-row, and then slowly made his way to the front-row.

That included a brief spell at loosehead prop until it was decided that hooker was his best position.

It has been quite the rise for the 22-year-old whose progress was stalled in recent weeks when a niggling quad injury ruled him out of Ireland's Six Nations games against Italy and France.

Now back fully fit, Kelleher has his sights set on earning a first international start, as he looks to dislodge Rob Herring from the No 2 jersey.

"Yeah, it's always something in the back of your mind," Kelleher admitted.

Having shifted through various different positions when he was younger, Kelleher has acquired a strong all-round skill-set, which is well suited to Test rugby.

"I was very young when I was in the backs in fairness," he recalled.

"In my school days it was what was needed. (The coaches) saw that I wasn't very quick to be in the backs, not quick enough, so they pushed me a bit further forward!

"They were like: 'Work on your hooker throw.' I saw it as something like right this might be needed over the next year or so, so I just worked hard when I was very young.

"Even when I was a loosehead in school I was always the second-choice hooker or I was throwing into the lineout.

"The big thing growing up was not just playing rugby but all sports, taking stuff from all sports.

"I would have played Gaelic football and basketball as well, so you take little things from everything. You pick up little skills along the way.

"The stuff that you pick up when you are younger like in basketball, the spatial awareness, what you see, and then Gaelic football, your hand eye co-ordination particularly for outside backs in terms of kicking. I definitely think that was a big part of it."

Kelleher's challenge now is to merge all of those skills and become a more complete hooker.

Irish Independent