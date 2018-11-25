Sport International Rugby

'F***ing snitches' - England prop Kyle Sinckler heard on referee's microphone sledging Australia

Kyle Sinckler of England clashes with Jack Dempsey (R) of Australia during the Quilter International match between England and Australia at Twickenham
Independent.ie Newsdesk

England prop Kyle Sinckler was heard on the referee's microphone calling Australia 'f***ing snitches' during Saturday's Test match at Twickenham.

Sinckler's comments rubbed salt into the wound for the Wallabies after the ninth loss in 15 Tests this year.

The 'snitches' quip by Sinckler referred to senior Australia players going to head coach Michael Cheika at the start of the week to inform him that Kurtley Beale and Adam Ashley-Cooper had broken team rules after their Test defeat against Wales, inviting three women back to their hotel in Newport.

Neither Beale or Ashley-Cooper, who boast over 200 Test caps between them, were considered for selection as a result against England.

Australia captain Michael Hooper admitted afterwards that he was not aware of the comments made by Sinckler, which came before a scuffle broke out between the two sides when he said: "You're all f***ing snitches anyway."

Sinckler went on to win the man of the match award following England's dominant 37-18 victory, having been picked to start by Eddie Jones ahead of Exeter's Harry Williams.

His comments did however draw the attention of referee Jaco Peyper, who reminded the Harlequins prop: "There are the laws of the game and the spirit."

