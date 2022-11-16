Fiji flanker Albert Tuisue handed four-week ban for high tackle on Joey Carbery

Fiji back row Albert Tuisue has been hit with a four-week ban for his red card against Ireland.

The big-hitting flanker was dismissed early in the second half after a shoulder to the head of Ireland out-half Joey Carbery, who left the field and was subsequently ruled out of Saturday’s game against Australia.

Tuisue argued at his hearing that his tackle was only deserving of a yellow card – something that Fiji coach Vern Cotter agreed with after the game – but the disciplinary panel thought otherwise.

The Gloucester back row was give an initial ban of six weeks, which was reduced to four due to ‘the player’s conduct during the hearing and taking into account his disciplinary record’.

Tuisue can reduce his ban by a further week by taking part in a Coaching Intervention Programme aimed at modifying specific techniques and technical issues that contributed to the foul play.

It is unclear when Carbery will be able to return to the field.