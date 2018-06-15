Sport International Rugby

Friday 15 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Germany GER

Mexico MEX

Brazil BRA

Switzerland SUI

France FRA

Australia AUS

Argentina ARG

Iceland ISL

Peru PER

Denmark DNK

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

Russia RUS 5

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

Full Time

'Fellahs are frustrated and upset' - Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony calls on the Grand Slam winners to up their game

Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony
Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony

Rúaidhrí O'Connor in Melbourne

Peter O'Mahony has called on his Grand Slam winning side to deliver the performance of the season to beat Australia and level the series in Melbourne tomorrow morning.

Joe Schmid's side suffered their first loss since losing to Wales during the 2017 Six Nations in last week's first Test and the captain wants the players to learn from their 18-9 defeat.

The coach has made eight changes to the losing team, while Michael Cheika has kept faith in the match-day squad who delivered the win in Brisbane.

And O'Mahony says Ireland are determined to bounce back and find another level of performance as they seek to level the series and ensure they go to Sydney next week with something to play for.

"Fellahs are frustrated and upset, it was a record we wanted to hold on to," he said after the Captain's Run this morning.

"But we're a team that understands that when something like that happens we have got to improve.

"It was up to us to have a good look at the game and see what areas we need to improve on.

"We understand that we were beaten by a better team last Saturday and we're going to have to put in a performance that has been better than any we've put in over the last 18 months to beat this Australia team.

"The quality they have, their game-plan, they're one of the best teams in the world and we have to up our game from the standards we set in in the Six Nations, which we certainly didn't do last week."

O'Mahony is expecting an improved Australia at AAMI Park tomorrow.

"Absolutely, they're one of the best teams in the world and every time you go out you want to better your last performance," he said.

 "They’ve had another week now to gel together, to build on it and we’ve no doubt that they’ll be better than last week which is something that we have to prepare for and deal with.

"They're a superb team, but you build on your wins. You take the good with the bad and try to get better.

"That's what we've tried to do, that's what we have to do this week - be better than last week.

"It won't be different for them, they've a hunger to get better and we've no doubt they will be better.

"We want to better our performance every week and that's what we've been focusing on.

"We knew our performance wasn't up to scratch last week, we'd a good look at the areas we need to improve on and there was quite a few, which hasn't happened us in a while.

"But we've taken those learnings, tried to work on them during the week and hopefully that pays off on the weekend."

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport