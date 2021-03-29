| 13°C Dublin

‘Father figure’ Jones is still a truly special coach insists Itoje

England head coach Eddie Jones. Photo: PA Wire Expand

England head coach Eddie Jones. Photo: PA Wire

Daniel Schofield

With Eddie Jones’ future still subject to the ongoing Rugby Football Union review, Maro Itoje would happily volunteer as first witness for the defence in the trial of the England head coach.

This by itself is significant. As a player, Itoje is likely to remain the totem of this England team for years to come. He is already England’s most marketable figure so when the 26-year-old says that Jones should be retained “without a shadow of a doubt” despite England finishing fifth in the Six Nations, that is an unequivocal message that will be heard by the RFU’s power-brokers.

No amount of gloss can make the campaign seem better than it was but Itoje’s message amounts to: keep calm and carry on; Jones pulled England out of a tailspin in 2018, he can do it again.

