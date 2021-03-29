‘Father figure’ Jones is still a truly special coach insists Itoje

With Eddie Jones’ future still subject to the ongoing Rugby Football Union review, Maro Itoje would happily volunteer as first witness for the defence in the trial of the England head coach.

This by itself is significant. As a player, Itoje is likely to remain the totem of this England team for years to come. He is already England’s most marketable figure so when the 26-year-old says that Jones should be retained “without a shadow of a doubt” despite England finishing fifth in the Six Nations, that is an unequivocal message that will be heard by the RFU’s power-brokers.

No amount of gloss can make the campaign seem better than it was but Itoje’s message amounts to: keep calm and carry on; Jones pulled England out of a tailspin in 2018, he can do it again.

In the immediate aftermath of England’s 32-18 defeat by Ireland, Itoje described Jones as a “truly special” coach and that is a theme he picks up again.

“I think Eddie’s work rate is second none,” Itoje said. “The man does not sleep. He works very hard. He has an incredible sense and feel for people. He knows how to motivate people. He knows how to command a room. He is probably about 5ft 6in but he can walk into a room and command authority and respect.”

When Itoje first came on the scene, Jones described him as a Vauxhall Viva that needed to become a BMW. The second-row embraced that challenge, although his engine stalled a couple of times in the latest Six Nations, in which he conceded a tournament-high 12 penalties, five of which came in the 40-24 defeat by Wales. There was no need for a lengthy post-mortem with Jones.

“I think after that game, you pretty much know, if you are honest with yourself,” Itoje says. “I knew straight away I needed to do better. I did have a conversation with Eddie after that game but he and I both knew what needed to be done.”

Jones’ carrot-and-stick approach remains. It is understood that Jones has previously used All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick’s statistics to force improvement from Itoje. But to get the best out of individuals, Jones looks beyond the player to tap into their potential. Itoje reveals Jones was instrumental in persuading him to take up a master’s degree in business administration.

“Eddie has had a huge impact on my career,” Itoje says. “He never allows me to just be happy with what I have achieved – not that I would anyway – or what the team have achieved. He is constantly looking to squeeze more and more out of you.

“He challenges me to have more positive influence on the team, but also to be an all-round better person. I am studying a master’s at the moment and I remember about two years ago I mentioned to him I was thinking about studying a master’s. He was pushing me to do it more, so, probably after my dad, he was the second pushiest person wanting me to do that.”

The question frequently raised about Jones is quite how far he pushes his players. His intense training methods have broken bodies, while the mental toll may be even higher.

However, Itoje insists there is no alternative at this level. “In high-performance sport, you have to be pushed hard,” Itoje says. “There is a balance to it. As players we want to be pushed. We want to make sure we get the very best out of ourselves.

“Another thing about Eddie, no one is more critical than him of what needs to be done. He is constantly looking for ways for the team to get better and for the players to get better. However, he is still constantly looking for ways that he can get better. He has been coaching a long time and his passion to continue to get better is remarkable.”

With his time off, Itoje has teamed with Under Armour to announce a £1 million donation of sports equipment to disadvantaged communities in the United Kingdom and Africa through the charity Kit Us Out.

“It is giving those communities, who don’t have access to sports equipment, a leg up so they can get that one step closer to expressing themselves,” Itoje says.

