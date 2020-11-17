| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Farrell's captain call the first step to James Ryan leading Ireland at the next World Cup

Cian Tracey

James Ryan will captain Ireland against England after the injury to Johnny Sexton. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

James Ryan will captain Ireland against England after the injury to Johnny Sexton. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

James Ryan will captain Ireland against England after the injury to Johnny Sexton. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

James Ryan will captain Ireland against England after the injury to Johnny Sexton. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Given how James Ryan played for Ireland before he had lined out for Leinster, it is quite fitting that he will captain his country before having done so with his club.

It’s a remarkable achievement really, yet it is also one which is not in any way surprising. Growing up, Ryan captained every team he was on, and while he hasn’t yet been given the responsibility with Leinster, much like it has been with Ireland, it is merely a matter of time.

When Rory Best retired after last year’s World Cup, Andy Farrell was faced with a big decision as to who would take over as the country’s skipper. Johnny Sexton was the obvious candidate, especially having been named Leinster captain, but Ryan was a realistic alternative, especially if Farrell wanted to wipe the slate clean.

Related Content

Privacy