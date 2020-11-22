It feels at this stage like Ireland are stuck in a rut. Better than the teams they face regularly in the PRO14, but way off the level when they step out of their comfort zone and take on the big guns England and France.

For Andy Farrell, this was another sobering trip to his old stomping ground. When he was announced as Ireland's next coach the team was top of the world, but right now they're firmly the best Division 2 team struggling for oxygen at the elite end of the game.

Going to Twickenham with a team so light on experienced combinations, led by a rookie captain and novice half-backs, was always going to be a daunting task and so it proved.

As he looks to bridge the gap, Farrell now knows more about who will be along for the journey and those who won't make it.

England's Jonny May scores his side's second try.

England's Jonny May scores his side's second try.

Make no mistake, Eddie Jones' side is a superb outfit. Yesterday they relied on their savage defence to win the game and seemed happy with that.

Ireland played into their hands with a one-dimensional game-plan and a poor set-piece - particularly a disorganised lineout that cost them dear. Their breakdown was awful, while Ross Byrne's starting position was so deep he invited pressure on those outside him.

You couldn't question their commitment, but so many players struggled to have an influence and came off worse against their opposite numbers.

Captain James Ryan said he feels the gulf between the teams is closing, but it was hard to agree having seen how comfortably England kept Ireland at arm's length and dealt with whatever was thrown at them.

The bare stats make for grim reading. Ireland spent five and a half minutes in England's '22, but couldn't break them down for 70 minutes. They dominated possession (61pc) and territory (63pc) and forced England into 255 tackles, while they made 84 but it was the home side who missed less (nine) to Ireland's 11.

"They're a smart side," Farrell said of his old team. "They understand what they're about and they're relentless at sticking with it. Set-piece pressure, they did a job on us there.

"As far as their exiting and contestable kicks, they hit man and ball and fly through that first breakdown. You're sending your forwards into a brick wall and what do you do?

"They controlled the defensive side very well, disrupted our ball and slowed us down."

Ireland's Chris Farrell is tackled by England's Jonny May and Maro Itoje.

Ireland's Chris Farrell is tackled by England's Jonny May and Maro Itoje.

Ireland made a reasonably good start, but their discipline let them down and the warning signs were there when they needed a sharp CJ Stander intervention to deny Jamie George.

The scrum was under pressure and a first trip to the '22 came and went when Ronan Kelleher's throw flew over the line.

Down England went, forcing successive penalties and making their pressure count. Andrew Porter got into to deny the first wave from the maul, Byrne and Peter O'Mahony met Ollie Lawrence on the line with a ferocious tackle but, having seen the ground game come up short, Owen Farrell went to the air where Jonny May sailed above Hugo Keenan to score.

Farrell missed the conversion, but it wasn't long before he was lining up another effort to convert the winger's second.

It came from another promising Irish position. Kyle Sinckler conceded a cheap penalty and Byrne drove it into the '22.

This time Kelleher's throw slipped through O'Mahony's grasp and quickly England shifted it wide. May stepped outside Chris Farrell with ease and then launched a kick into the space behind the Irish line.

Only Jamison Gibson-Park had sensed the danger and he was never going to win that race, nudging it ahead before beating a despairing O'Mahony lunge to finish a sensational score.

England's Jamie George in action with Ireland's CJ Stander.

England's Jamie George in action with Ireland's CJ Stander.

At 12-0 down, Ireland continued to haemorrhage possession at the lineout and, when they kept the ball, hammer into the brick wall without really getting anywhere.

Earls did get close off an innovative Gibson-Park blindside dart, but May denied him and Keenan ran into traffic and coughed up a penalty.

They did deny England a third try with a good defensive set before half-time, but despite bringing on experienced players shortly after half-time, Farrell's side fell further behind as Owen extended his side's lead by punishing Irish ill-discipline.

Three scores down, Ireland could easily have wilted and it's to their credit that they stuck grimly to their task - even if they struggled to find away through England.

Eventually, they got some success going over their heads. Billy Burns connected with his Ulster team-mate Jacob Stockdale and he slalomed home to put some respectability on the scoreline.

At that stage though, the jig was up.

Once again, Maro Itoje and friends were simply better in almost every area of the game.

Ireland's Keith Earls tries to find a way through England's Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade.

Ireland's Keith Earls tries to find a way through England's Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade.

It's only four months until they meet again in Dublin. Ireland have a lot of building to do to bridge the gap.

Scorers - England: J May 2 tries, O Farrell 2 pens, 1 con. Ireland: J Stockdale try, B Burns con.

England: E Daly; J Joseph (M Malins 72), O Lawrence (G Ford 69), H Slade, J May; O Farrell, B Youngs (D Robson 63); M Vunipola (E Genge 62), J George (T Dunn 80), K Sinckler (W Stuart 69); M Itoje, J Launchbury (J Hill 77); T Curry, S Underhill (B Earl 63), B Vunipola.

Ireland: H Keenan (J Stockdale 58; K Earls, C Farrell, B Aki, J Lowe; R Byrne (B Burns 69), J Gibson-Park (C Murray 51); C Healy (F Bealham 65), R Kelleher (R Herring 51), A Porter; Q Roux (I Henderson 51), James Ryan (capt); CJ Stander (W Connors 66), P O'Mahony, C Doris.

Referee: P Gauzere (France).

