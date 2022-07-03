| 16.1°C Dublin

Even if Johnny Sexton gets the green light, Joey Carbery or Harry Byrne should take on 10 jersey

Tony Ward

Ireland's Joey Carbery. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Ireland’s defeat to New Zealand was an undeniable drubbing but despite losing by 23 points and conceding six tries, some positives emerged against the most unforgiving rugby nation on the planet.

Without wishing to sound wise in hindsight, the announcement of the match-day squad for the opening Test carried a sense of foreboding.

