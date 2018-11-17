Sport International Rugby

Saturday 17 November 2018

Error-strewn Australia get the better of Conor O'Shea's Italy in Padua

Michael Cheika head coach of Australia and Allan Alaalatoa shake hands after the international friendly between Italy and Australia at Stadio Euganeo
Michael Cheika head coach of Australia and Allan Alaalatoa shake hands after the international friendly between Italy and Australia at Stadio Euganeo
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Australia beat Italy 26-7 on Saturday, keeping their unblemished record against the Azzurri intact in what had been billed as a must-win match for the Wallabies' embattled coach, Michael Cheika.

The Wallabies showed enough attacking flair and scrambling defence to keep the Italians at bay in perfect conditions in the rugby-mad Italian town of Padua, but dropped balls and scrum penalties marred the victory, only their fourth in their last 12 tests.

Winger Marika Koroibete scored two tries and prop Taniela Tupou and replacement scrumhalf Will Genia one apiece, to set up Australia's first win on their European tour.

Italian winger Mattia Bellini scored a runaway try soon after the break, scooping up a wayward pass from centre Bernard Foley, and were denied a first-half try after a video review.

Online Editors

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport