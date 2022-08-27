Errors prove costly on tough night for Ireland as five-try Japan strike back

After last week’s brief fantasy, a deadening dollop of reality.

Ireland had been privately hoping for a better contest in Tokyo following last week’s nine-try Shizuoka romp.

Their wishes were answered; regrettably, they had no response as the hosts crossed for five tries, with varying degrees of ease, as weakened Ireland’s young guns struggled to cope with the vastly improved physicality of the hosts.

Despite taking a second-minute lead with Natasja Behan’s try, Ireland were undone by system failures in lineout and scrum, while with consequently limited space or possession, struggled to create.

And in stark contrast, a much more focused Japanese were able to make hay all day, particularly from first phase, scoring the two first-half tries off scrums that secured them a 12-5 lead.

Only Katie O’Dwyer’s third-quarter maul try signalled an Irish comeback as Japan added three further tries in a dominant display on and off the ball to level this historic series.

A week after quizzing why they, not Ireland, were heading for the World Cup; this morning’s evidence perhaps confirmed why.

But this tour will prove much more significant for Irish rugby beyond this result, as the process of applying new professional contracts hastens in the forthcoming months.

Ireland’s youthful back-line was unchanged from last week’s nine-try romp, with the coaching staff hopeful that the three enforced changes in the pack would not diminish the mostly trouble-free platform afforded the visitors in Shizuoka.

Sadly, Japan’s resistance rendered this a forlorn hope.

Influential pair Dorothy Wall and Sam Monaghan were scratched, with former England international Jo Brown coming into the back-row while Hannah O'Connor shifted into the ‘row’ from number eight, where she was replaced by Grace Moore.

In the front-row, Katie O’Dwyer missed out; Linda Djougang shifted across to the tight-head slot to allow Laura Feely to start; Christy Haney, a replacement prop, was also missing as the Japanese deployed a 6-2 bench split in an attempt to beef up last weekend’s pitiful forward effort.

The changes on both sides were clearly evident on the day, despite Ireland’s promising opening.

Debutante Brown had applied early composure to the piece, gathering the opening restart and making enough decent yards to force an immediate penalty; that Japan contested the throw, unlike last week, demonstrated a renewed commitment.

As Ireland crept up the line, though, they failed to contest from the 22 and captain Nichola Fryday commenced a reliant maul from which they would secure their second minute lead.

A quick trundle provided the ballast for the space to appear and an easy transfer from Ailsa Hughes allowed Natasja Behan to follow up last week’s promising debut with an instant five-pointer this time around.

Her offside would then put her side under pressure as the Japanese belatedly discovered they too had a maul; twice Hughes was forced into resourceful remedial action, once as the hosts crossed the whitewash before being held up.

With Laura Feely under pressure in the scrum, Japan attempted a driving maul once more but were again repelled with Hughes spear-heading the defensive efforts, before Hannah O’Connor’s second lineout steal removed some of the pressure.

But not all; Fryday was issued with a team warning as Enya Breen’s offside reflected the shifting tenor of the engagement.

Japan’s 18th minute leveller confirmed the impression.

A yawning gap in midfield defence, with Breen biting in on Shione Nakayama, allowed Ayasa Otsuka to trundle to the line untouched from no distance with Aoife Dalton unable to narrow the breach vacated by her experienced partner.

Ireland looked for a swift response after the water break; operating in more claustrophobic conditions, they conducted a series of forward-based phased plays but Djougang was picked off by Iroha Nagata.

Ireland had been guilty of ignoring a vast blindside; Japan deserved to benefit from the myopia.

As well as the scrum (3/4), the lineout (5/7) was providing little certainty, as the Irish errors compounded the increased pressures from the resurgent hosts. Mercifully, the Japanese were woeful from touch also.

But they applied enough pressure to provoke another final warning to Fryday as the penalty count soared; the Offaly woman might have been craving the half-time dressing-room sanctuary.

That would come but only after a second Japanese score; a wondrous effort from a controlled scrum, an excellent scissors move catching the defence off-guard once more, Rinka Matsuda bouncing off Edel McMahon to barge over.

A successful conversion left Ireland staring at a 12-5 deficit; and after their tenth of 11 first-half penalties, lucky not to be down to 14 thanks to Kiwi whistler Lauren Jenner’s generous forgetfulness.

But Ireland are nothing if not resilient and they stormed back before the break, some wonderful inter-play between backs and forwards forging decent field position from which to devise another scoring platform inside the 22, from where they had done so to begin the half.

This time, although building phases, they were again undone, poor attacking shape and decision-making allowing the Japanese to defend with relative comfort.

From pressure comes errors and both elements were more in evidence this week as Ireland sought answers to new problems.

Another glaring defensive mismatch – from another lineout concession – almost provided a third Japanese try but the outstanding defence of Aoife Doyle, again, and Hughes, atoning for an original misread, saved the day.

There was little surprise Japan would prosper from the subsequent attacking scrum to earn their third try and a 17-5 lead in the 50th minute.

Not from first phase this time; but after a few probes, Hinanu Nagura poached the effort on her right wing, with not even Doyle able to prevent her.

Five minutes later on the opposite flank, scintillating full-back Matsuda then did for both Behan and Meabh Deely after the ball reached her following yet another error as Fryday spilled Breen’s simple pass in half-way line traffic.

The task was surely beyond the Irish now but they imposed some composed pressure from the restart, eking out penalties before their trusted maul, beneath which replacement Katie O’Dwyer held possession, provided a much-needed lifeline.

A twelve-point deficit in a quarter of playing time seemed eminently achievable if they could eliminate the errors; instead they multiplied for both sides.

Another defensive howler in the Irish midfield was, however, the most egregious and a fifth try arrived courtesy of Sachito Kato; now 29-10 in the 68th minute, Ireland’s game was up.

Japan - R Matsuda; H Nagura, M Furuta, S Nakayama (M Yamamoto 77), K Imakugi; A Otsuka (O Yoshimura 63), M Abe (M Tsukui 63); S Minami capt (S Kato 52), N Nagata (K Taniguchi 61), Y Sadaka; Y Sato, M Takano; S Sato, I Nagata, A Nagai (K Hosokawa 56)

Ireland - M Deely; N Behan (E Tilly 76), A Dalton (L Tarpey 75), E Breen, A Doyle; D O'Brien, A Hughes (M Scuffil-McCabe 56); L Feely (K O’dwyer 47), N Jones (E Hooban 70), L Djougang (C Pearse 71); N Fryday capt, H O'Connor (J Keating 78); J Brown, E McMahon, G Moore.

Referee - Lauren Jenner (NZRU)