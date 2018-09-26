England star Joe Marler makes surprise decision to retire from international rugby at just 28

England prop Joe Marler has announced his retirement from international rugby at the age of 28.

Marler, one of British rugby's most colourful and controversial characters, will continue to play for his club Harlequins.

Marler, who has won 59 England caps, told Quins TV he had made the decision to spend more time with his family.

Marler said: "It has been an honour and a privilege to represent my country, and of course this has been a very difficult decision to make, but I have decided to retire from playing international rugby with immediate effect to spend more time with my family.

"It is an incredible commitment to play rugby for England, and I strongly believe that if you are unable to give yourself fully to it then it is time to step away.

"Otherwise it would not be fair on the team, or my family. Being with England you have to spend an incredible amount of time away, and I could not do that any more.

"So now is the time to walk away and get some new blood in the team. And I am looking forward to being able to give my wife and children more of my time.

"I would like to thank everyone at England for the opportunities that I have been given. I will always be grateful for the memories playing for my country has given me."

Marler had a six-year international career, making his first and last England appearances against South Africa in 2012 and 2018, and also toured New Zealand last year with the British and Irish Lions.

His decision will be a big blow to England head coach Eddie Jones just a year out from the World Cup in Japan.

Although Marler is currently England's preferred back-up loosehead to Mako Vunipola, he remained a key part of Jones' plans and could have expected to be involved in this season's autumn Test schedule, which features games against world champions New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and Japan.

In a statement released by Quins, Jones said: "Joe is a great player and team member, so I am disappointed and we will miss him. But he has made his decision on personal grounds and we understand his reasoning.

"He's a good guy - an honest, mature person who understands the demands of the game and the demands of family life. I have got to admire his honesty and the way he has gone about this."

Press Association