Eight uncapped players make the cut as Greg McWilliams names Ireland squad for Japan tour

Ireland coach Greg McWilliams will test a number of new players on next month's two-week tour of Japan.

Former Fiji Men's coach John McKee has joined McWilliams' coaching ticket for the trip, which will see Nichola Fryday captain the squad once more.

English-based forwards Ciara Nielson (Exeter Chiefs), Jo Brown (Worcester) and Taryn Schulzter (Saracens) are involved for the first time, while Australian-born Kayla Waldron is one of five backs to get a call-up alongside Aoife Dalton, Leah Tapey (both Tullamore), Dannah O’Brien (Tullow) and Emma Tilley (MU Barnhall).

Ireland's first Test will be at Shizuoka's Ecopa Stadium where the men lost to Japan in the 2019 World Cup on August 20, while they meet again in Tokyo a week later. Ireland beat Japan 15-12 in November.

McWilliams is without Alice O’Dowd, Aoibheann Reilly, Aoife Wafer, Eimear Considine, Ellen Murphy, Kathryn Dane, Nikki Caughey and Niamh Byrne.

“We’re excited to finalise the touring squad for Japan having trained together as an extended group of 50 players since May," the coach said.

"There is a strong mix of youth and experience in the panel and this is a great opportunity for the uncapped and young players, some of whom have come up through the pathway and the National Talent Squad programme.

"That in itself is really positive to see these players develop through the system and now get their opportunity in the Senior Team as we build ahead of next season."

Ireland Women’s Squad, Japan Tour:

Forwards:

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemians RFC/Munster)

Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Clara Nielson* (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Jo Brown* (Worcester/IQ Rugby)

Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Laura Feely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)

Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(Captain)

Sam Monaghan (TBC)

Taryn Schulzter* (Saracens/Ulster)

Backs:

Ailsa Hughes (Railyway Union RFC/Leinster)

Aoife Dalton* (Tullamore/Leinster)

Dannah O’Brien* (Tullow RFC/Leinster)

Emma Tilly* (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster)

Enya Breen (TBC/Munster)

Kayla Waldron* (Hamilton Hawks/IQ Rugby)

Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks RFC/IQ Rugby)

Leah Tarpey* (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians RFC/Munster).