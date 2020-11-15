Eddie Jones warns his England team they're in for a 'massive step up' to Djokovic-like Ireland

HIS team have had the upper hand on Ireland in recent years, but Eddie Jones has warned his England charges that they face a "massive step up" in class at Twickenham on Saturday.

The World Cup finalists come into the game on the back of wins over Italy and Georgia, while Ireland have taken on France and Wales and Jones said Andy Farrell's side will be physically at the pitch of the game.

The colourful coach said it was like stepping up from playing World No 35 ranked tennis player Kei Nishikori to facing No 1 Novak Djokovic.

"It’s a massive step up. You’ve just got to look at the world rankings. Georgia are ranked 12, Italy are 16th I think (they're 14th), and Ireland are in the top four or five. It’s like going from playing Nishikori to Djokovic.

"Ireland are a tough, physical team, They’ve been at the top of world rugby for the last four or five years, in the top four or five teams.

"Obviously, they've had some great European success and had a change of coach after the World Cup and Andy has made their attack a little bit unpredictable, changed their selection, bringing in Gibson-Park and James Lowe, so they present a massive physical challenge and a good tactical challenge.

"The last two games haven’t helped our preparations, our difficulty is that we’ve played two Tier Two countries and we’re going to play against a team who have had a great preparation against Wales and France. So we’re going to have to prepare really well this week. "

England full-back Elliot Daly echoed his coach's sentiments.

"Playing against Ireland, they are very organised with what they do. They are a very physical forward-orientated team as well, obviously with some quality backs," the Saracens star said.

"You are ready for anything against them, you don’t really know what they are going to bring. They bring a good kicking game, so we will be looking at that this week."

