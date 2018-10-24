Ian McKinley has been selected in Conor O'Shea matchday 23 for the clash with Ireland at Soldier Field in Chicago on November 3.

Ian McKinley has been selected in Conor O'Shea matchday 23 for the clash with Ireland at Soldier Field in Chicago on November 3.

Dubliner Ian McKinley picked on the Italian bench for clash with Ireland in Chicago

The Dubliner who qualified for Italy through the three-year residency rule, made his debut for the Italians last November.

He is line to make his first appearance against the country of his birth.

The Treviso flyhalf lost the sight in his left eye after a freak accident during an AIL game with UCD in 2010 and retired before reigniting his career in Italy.

O'Shea has made the unusual move of naming his side 10 days before a game.

Online Editors