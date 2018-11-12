Double injury blow for Ireland as Robbie Henshaw and Conor Murray ruled out of All Blacks clash

Ireland have been dealt further injury blows with the news that Conor Murray and Robbie Henshaw will both miss Saturday's game against New Zealand.

Henshaw was due to start against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium last weekend but was forced to pull out after injuring his hamstring in the warm-up. Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt was hopeful that Henshaw would be okay for the visit of the back-to-back world champions, but the centre was today ruled out.

Star scrum-half Murray is another player who won't feature. Although Murray has been sidelined since the summer with a neck injury, there was speculation that he might make his first appearance of the season against the All Blacks. However, it has now been confirmed that the scrum-half won't take part in the fixture, joining Henshaw and flanker Sean O'Brien on the sidelines.

O'Brien faces a race to be fit in time for the Six Nations after breaking his arm against Argentina. Rob Kearney and Garry Ringrose missed the 28-17 win due to injury, but are expected to feature this weekend.

Ringrose is expected to partner Bundee Aki in the centre if fit, with Will Addison - who made his first international start against Argentina - ready to come into the side if needed.

Online Editors