World champions against the team ranked number one in the world. It was always going to be special.

I met one of the South Africans who is out injured at the moment in the corporate hospitality area at the Aviva before the match. He had been in the team hotel that morning, catching up with old friends and collecting tickets. I asked him what the atmosphere was like and he promptly gave me a look and said: “I promise you, the boys are f*****g up for this.”

Well, we weren’t going there to take selfies ourselves. We showed a level of desire and commitment that was inspirational to watch and the players got the reward they deserved. In the media all week, when asked how we would counter the sheer size and power advantage that the South Africans have, the stock response was that we would rely on our technique and we certainly did.

We also added heart, aggression and commitment to that technique — in spades. Andy Farrell has built a squad that has a clear identity. An identity in terms of what their culture is as a squad and how they play the game, although we showed we can be tactically flexible too.

I am always fascinated to see how coaches set their team up for a match that’s on their radar from a long way out. Last night’s opponents would have consumed Andy Farrell and his coaching team since the third test in New Zealand.

The easiest part of a game to control is the start. Ireland won the toss and decided to kick off. The analyst and data sheets would have told them that if you kick long to them they are happy to kick it out directly. Sexton kicked it long down the middle to Cheslin Kolbe and he stuck to the plan and gave us a lineout just inside their half.

Now Ireland had the lineout play that they would have selected to use first up — off the top and crash up the middle of the field. Would we go the same way or bounce back down the blind side? Neither. Conor Murray took a quick box-kick from that first ruck into no-man’s-land from a Bok’s perspective and it was pinpoint perfect. Garry Ringose won the high ball in the air against a retreating Pieter-Steph Du Toit and they conceded the penalty on the back foot. Sexton kicked it and we had first blood. The key to beating a team that has the profile of the Springboks is to get ahead — or at least don’t let them get a lead. If they do they park the bus and are very difficult to break down. Having to chase the game often plays into their hands and the end scoreline can be ugly.

At half-time the score was six apiece but it was the most entertaining 12-point half I have watched in a while. It was one for the purists, I admit, but the level of physicality and cat and mouse that we witnessed was right at the highest level of the game.

To beat the Bok blitz defence, you have a choice. Either go over it or go through it. We might not have played them in a Test match for five years but now we play teams with a similar defensive system regularly in the United Rugby Championship. The Lions, Sharks, Bulls and Stormers all are disciples of Jacques Nienabar and that familiarity is good for us. We learn in the provinces now, rather than in the green. Ireland tried to go over it in the first half to exploit how narrow the South African defence can get.

Sexton tried a kick-pass at one stage to Peter O’Mahony on a penalty advantage, which would have put some doubt into the minds of their wingers, and we also tried to throw early long passes over the top. Unfortunately, we couldn’t land the killer pass and the South African defensive line stayed intact.

We had to make changes earlier than we would have liked and losing Murray so early, given the fact that Jamison Gibson-Park hasn’t played this season, wasn’t ideal.

Losing Stuart McCloskey — himself a late call-up for Robbie Henshaw — could have been a hammer blow but Jimmy O’Brien came into 13 and Ringrose moved to 12. O’Brien on debut was excellent and his left foot was an important addition. Finlay Bealham had a super 40 minutes and worries about our over-reliance on Tadgh Furlong will now ease a little.

While in the first half we tried to go over the Boks defence, Gibson-Park managed to find a way through that blitz early in the second half and super hands all the way to Mack Hansen gave us a two-score lead, which was always going to be important given the strength of the Bok bench and their infamous ‘Bomb Squad’.

That try came on the back of an incredible bit of composure by Josh Van der Flier, when he defied the laws of physics to get the ball down when more than half the rest of the maul was in touch.

Having gone two scores ahead, we had the buffer we needed as Rassie Erasmus unleashed his game-changers off the bench. Their front-row of Mbonambi, Nche and Koch made no gains at scrum-time but Dean Fourie, Kwagga Smith and Faf De Klerk added energy and tempo. The biggest difference was made by Willie le Roux, who gave them a second playmaker, and it took some super scramble defence from Ireland to hold on.

Holding on and winning will be a big psychological boost for when we play them in France. As Sexton said post-match, the home crowd played a role in getting us over the line last night. The next time, we will be in a neutral venue. They will have a goal-kicker and someone to play the percentages at ten, which will strengthen them.

But there is a lot to like about how this Irish team are building. I hope Irish forwards coach Paul O’Connell and scrum coach John Fogarty enjoyed a pint last night. The job they did to get their pack to match the Springbok forwards was outstanding. Two great men doing exceptional things.