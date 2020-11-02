| 7°C Dublin

Deeply concerning scars linger amidst talk of Ireland's lack of belief

Cian Tracey

Andy Farrell, pictured, will demand Ireland stick to their guns in the wake of Saturday&rsquo;s Six Nations loss in France (Adam Davy/PA) Expand

The theme of the week was set as early as last Monday when Robbie Henshaw repeatedly spoke of the importance of the Ireland players not retreating into their shells when the inevitable blue wave hit at the Stade de France.

Similar warnings were made in the coming days, with James Ryan sharing Henshaw’s sentiment, and perhaps it was no coincidence that the pair, along with CJ Stander, were Ireland’s two best players in what was a bitterly disappointing defeat to a classy, resurgent French side.

Talk of going into shells on the back of an apparent lack of belief heightened in the immediate aftermath, as Andy Farrell laid bare the worrying problems which had unfolded in front of him.

