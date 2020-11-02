The theme of the week was set as early as last Monday when Robbie Henshaw repeatedly spoke of the importance of the Ireland players not retreating into their shells when the inevitable blue wave hit at the Stade de France.

Similar warnings were made in the coming days, with James Ryan sharing Henshaw’s sentiment, and perhaps it was no coincidence that the pair, along with CJ Stander, were Ireland’s two best players in what was a bitterly disappointing defeat to a classy, resurgent French side.

Talk of going into shells on the back of an apparent lack of belief heightened in the immediate aftermath, as Andy Farrell laid bare the worrying problems which had unfolded in front of him.

That he had seen them all before, however, is deeply concerning, as we were offered another stark reminder that the scars of last year have not been healed, and instead, are lingering to detrimental effect.

When Joe Schmidt said that Ireland had been left a “bit broken” by the fallout from last year’s Six Nations defeat at home to England, he certainly wasn’t exaggerating.

By the time his side were dumped out of the World Cup quarter-final, Schmidt admitted that he too was “broken” and that he would carry the deep scars for some time.

Over 18 months on since that initial wound was opened, it continues to be clear that the scars have remained for the squad as a whole.

Perhaps the most worrying aspect of this latest damaging defeat is that Ireland weren’t bullied by France in the same manner as England and New Zealand have done, yet they still managed to fall well short.

All this talk of being overawed by the big occasion has echoes of the IRFU’s assessment that “performance anxiety” was at the centre of Ireland’s failure in Japan last year.

Judging by Farrell’s brutally honest assessment of his side’s shortcomings against France, the mental fortitude of his Ireland squad has again been called into question.

When Henshaw and Ryan were making such a point of speaking about players not going into their shells, it was clearly a fear that was playing on their minds.

It all fed into a disjointed performance that was littered with problems of old, as we have highlighted in the accompanying images.

“I just thought we got a little bit narrow at times,” Farrell agreed.

“The rain before the game made the ball slippy but we narrowed ourselves up and I thought we went into our shells a little bit in that first half in particular. At half-time the chat was about belief, it was a little bit off and we shipped a score just after half-time, it wasn’t great.”

The strange thing was, Ireland actually played quite well in the opening 40 minutes before they completely lost their way in what was a really poor second-half display.

Having to remind players what was at stake because of what the coaches perceived to be worrying body language when they only trailed 17-13 wouldn’t exactly fill you with confidence about the mental state of the players’ mindset.

“It’s disappointing that that type of chat has to be said in the environment that we’re in, but that was the reality of where we were at,” Andrew Conway admitted afterwards.

Poor decision-making certainly didn’t help Ireland’s cause, as their muddled approach in terms of kicking at goal and going for the corner typified their struggles.

“If you have three or four big errors and spilled balls and a bit of confidence slips away from you, suddenly you are on the back foot,” CJ Stander said.

“In a Test like that, you need to take your points. You need to get your tries from your set-piece. The game got away from us a little bit in the first half, so yeah surely, there were a lot of guys going into their shells.

“That happens in a game – in all the games I play. It can be one or two guys or sometimes even more and I think that happened.

“But we came in at half-time, Faz (Farrell) had a few harsh words with everyone and I think we came out and they scored just before and after half-time. It’s difficult to live with that confidence-wise.”

And therein lies the problem.

Ireland lost the ‘championship minutes’ either side of the break, as their decision not to take the three points on offer just before half-time was compounded by conceding a try four minutes after the restart.

For all that Farrell and his new backroom staff have a job on their hands to develop a more rounded game-plan, the mental fragility of the squad is just as much of a concern.

Going forward, the influx of fresh faces will help the healing process, but they must be able to trust that the more experienced players will not go into the shells when the going gets tough. Having spent so much of last week warning against the dangers of doing so, Ireland fell right into a trap of their own making.

It was always going to take time for Farrell to fix this so-called ‘broken’ squad, but the worrying return of ghosts of the past on a dismal Halloween night in Paris, suggested the scars will take even longer to heal.

French lessons in exploiting space for Farrell’s men

1 – Even before Andrew Porter gets caught in no man’s land on the edge by Gael Fickou, we can see how Ireland’s messy defensive shape manifests itself.

They are bunched far too close to the ruck with France spotting the space left by Andrew Conway (red) defending too deep, which creates a disconnect with Bundee Aki (blue arrow). Fickou (yellow) stays patient in hugging the left touchline before the ball reaches him, and he then leaves Porter for dead, en route to setting up a try for the outstanding Antoine Dupont.

2 – A rare poor decision from Romain Ntamack lets Ireland off the hook here, but it is worth highlighting as a stark warning sign. The French out-half (yellow) opts to kick instead of using the two-man overlap and exploiting the space outside Hugo Keenan who has had to bite in. A huge let-off.

3 –Jacob Stockdale’s howler may have gifted France a penalty try, but Farrell will feel that it was utterly avoidable, even before his full-back’s poor mistake. France are attacking with 14 men as Ntamack receives attention (red), but despite the numerical advantage, Ireland are all over the place defensively.

Vincent Rattez (yellow) holds the width with Keenan again drawn inwards. Stockdale (black arrow) has to race across to cover the back-field, which Rattez takes advantage of, as the winger puts in the kick that causes havoc for the Ireland full-back and leads to the penalty try being conceded.

4 – Ntamack is a gifted footballer and he showed his full array of skills by creating Virimi Vakatawa’s try, but he had been humming long before that deft chip late on. A brilliant cross-field kick from Ntamack (red) has Andrew Conway (black) scrambling to cover the space, which Fickou (yellow) is running into, with Stockdale (blue) once again unsure of his back-field positioning.

5 – If we compare those examples to Ireland’s profligacy, it’s easy to see why Farrell believes there were “six or seven tries in that game” for his side, had they shown more of a cutting edge. It’s all too predictable here as the pod of four (red) are too tightly bunched and not offering any threat. Keenan (blue) is giving width to the attack but Conor Murray (yellow) kicks the ball away with Anthony Bouthier (black arrow, not in picture) reading the situation too easily.

6 – Playing with penalty advantage, we might have expected to see a little more invention from Ireland, yet it never materialised.

Johnny Sexton (yellow) launches a garryowen which comes to nothing when he might have looked left and utilised the width offered by Keenan (blue) – as he had done in the build-up to what could have been a potential penalty try early on.

7 – Early in the second half, Ireland created a decent attacking platform on the back of a clever Caelan Doris offload, but again they couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity. Sexton (yellow) opts to pass to CJ Stander, who is too tight to him, when the out-half might have gone to a player further back like Robbie Henshaw, which in turn would have left Rattez defending a three-on-one situation.

8 – Ireland didn’t fare much better when they emptied the bench, as their patterns of play continued to be littered with sloppy decision-making. After Bundee Aki had put in a poor kick, which soon ended his involvement, Ross Byrne (yellow) decides to kick in behind to touch with Ireland chasing a try. Chris Farrell (red) is too deep and had the centre been more connected to Byrne, they might have exploited the space, with Keenan (blue) again a decent option for Ireland out wide. Just like before, however, it comes to nothing.