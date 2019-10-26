David Kelly: 'IRFU and Farrell plot new era but must decide which old habits die hard'

From soaring belief to shuddering grief, sending the national side to the global showpiece has often, in hindsight, seemed little more than a fool's errand.

And, once they have meekly made their return, there are a slew of post-mortems conducted from boardroom to bar stool, as pointy-headed pragmatism jostles with heady idealism to ensure that nothing like it ever happens again.

Except four years later it always does. And on it goes.

For all the extraordinary individual, provincial and national achievements in the sport since the inaugural event in 1987, it is quite a remarkable oddity that the closest Ireland ever got to reaching a semi-final was in 1991.

When will they ever learn? Or should they even bother?

Why not simply wallow in multiple provincial successes, the glory of the country's individual Lions captains, channelling extra energy into the efforts made by those in An Cheathrú Rua and other outposts to spread the gospel more thoroughly throughout the land while also ensuring that struggling clubs remain relevant?

The IRFU cannot afford to ignore the Rugby World Cup, but can they afford to ignore the Six Nations?

With 98 days until the visit of hapless Scotland, the new man in charge, Andy Farrell, is already lumbered with the long-term task of helping a nation cast aside one nightmare and instead plot the latest dream of a RWC semi-final.

He knows he will have four years to do so, but patience may not be widespread amongst those for whom the World Cup is not the defining goal of Irish rugby.

And he also knows that in just four months, there will be many questioning whether Ireland have chosen the right driver if he doesn't get off to a flying start in the Six Nations.

A national vision

After two World Cup failures, there has been a scheduled switch in head coach; the decision to anoint Joe Schmidt's assistant in the final year of the four-year cycle confounded some and was celebrated by others.

Sound succession planning is key to continuity. However, is it entirely accurate to taint just one man for Ireland's fall while completely exonerating his coaching staff?

That will be Farrell's chief obstacle, initially, as he navigates a novel role as head coach; to leaven the sense of possible staleness, there are new faces emerging in Mike Catt, with responsibility for attack, and scrum coach John Fogarty.

Influential Irish coaching voices remain outside of the system - such as Ronan O'Gara and Paul O'Connell - and the clamour for their involvement will rise exponentially should the national team struggle.

However, this rush to populism ignores a more fundamental issue that Irish rugby has failed to address if it seeks to ape the World Cup leaders, New Zealand.

All four provinces should be inextricably linked with the national side in terms of coaching perspectives and playing style.

This does not currently happen and will require a significant cultural shift that the sport may not be comfortable with.

There is a pretence that the four proud provinces are symbiotic with the national team. They are not and this needs to change.

A season of transition

We recall a former Munster player explaining why they failed in transition when slumping from European champions to also-rans.

"There was nobody better than us, or trusted to be better than us," he said when asked why a team was allowed to grow old together.

This will be Farrell's big test as a number of legends approach the end of their tether.

However, while populist knee-jerk responses may suit sectional supporter interests, they have no place in coherent team transitioning.

Veterans will be replaced, but the manner of doing so requires foresight and planning; a reflection on the slipshod manner in which Jonathan Sexton supplanted Ronan O'Gara serves as a reminder of a how a coach can become undermined when failing the first lesson of team-building.

Youthful adventure

Ireland's richly skilled U-20s won a Grand Slam last season, but as the provinces devote the majority of their attention to the business of winning matches, these players will struggle to make a consistent breakthrough with only four professional teams in the domestic system.

But they represent merely one layer of fledgling talent. Take one sector - back-row - and one province - Leinster - and three names (Max Deegan, Scott Penny and Caelan Doris) offer immense promise.

Throughout the land, exciting young backs, from Shane Daly in Munster to Conor Fitzgerald in Connacht, and fleet-footed Ulster pair Michael Lowry and Robert Baloucoune, confirm that there will be no difficulty for the coach in assessing a variety of options.

Especially since the provinces have arguably been more progressive in promoting youthful talent than the national side in recent times.

New leadership

The peremptory calls for James Ryan to become the new Ireland captain seem to be marooned in the frenzy of recency bias that has erupted since the side's exit.

Ryan has enough to concentrate on in terms of maintaining an upward graph of improvement that flatlined during his team's fitful World Cup.

Were there a coherent national strategy as outlined above, it would make more sense for Leo Cullen to appoint Ryan as provincial captain initially.

This would remove the responsibility from the national captain, Sexton, who will remain in situ until the end of next summer before Farrell and his brains trust reassess what is best for the squad.

They cannot know that now.

Tactical revamp

That two of Joe Schmidt's once most loyal lieutenants for club and country, Brian O'Driscoll and Isa Nacewa, have this week more than hinted at the dissonant tactical differences between Leinster and Ireland confirms what many had known for some time.

Even during the trophy-winning years, Ireland's playing style was difficult to absorb in terms of beauty; that the country drowned in alcohol while celebrating the achievements clearly numbed the experience.

The greatest tragedy is that, from a position of such strength, the previous head coach refused either to concede there was another way or persist with it after tentatively broadening his canvas.

Presuming Irish rugby fans want Farrell to develop the team's style, he should be allowed this freedom to play.

Let the hearts rule the heads for a while!

Hopes of renewal

Some players have found themselves on the outside looking in, seemingly side-lined despite credentials which should appeal to any international coach.

Just as it will be Farrell's responsibility not to jettison players before their time (or before adequate replacements confirm their readiness), he will also be charged with investigating whether some careers can be kick-started.

Ultan Dillane literally stands out as one example; Jack McGrath, once a Lion, is another. Both have had their difficulties but deserve their shot at redemption.

Others, like the lion-hearted Tommy O'Donnell, can potentially look towards the new regime with optimism.

Project clear

Simply because Ireland have invested in project players does not necessarily mean they should be selected ahead of viable alternatives.

However, the next tranche of foreign players who have been b(r)ought in to boost the domestic produce contain promise of true imagination and flair that may spark a change of direction.

Rhys Marshall and Jamison Gibson-Park were developed within a New Zealand culture that exemplifies the basic skills which set their nation apart. James Lowe, however, can truly prove to be the litmus test of examining the breadth of 2020 vision that Ireland intend to adopt.

Even if his ascension to a green jersey remains repugnant to many who abhor the residential rule that so demeans the international game, only a stony heart can deny his thrilling impact.

One hopes that within Farrell's rugged north of England breast there beats a romantic rhythm in tune with the winger's dancing feet.

Prodigal sons

Simon Zebo became a symbol of the Joe Schmidt era; they enjoyed a brusquely civil relationship but their professional cleavages were vast; sadly neither could stretch far enough to reach an accommodation. Would Irish rugby's house of cards collapse should a player like Zebo, or Ian Madigan before him, receive the hardly over-indulgent politeness of an invitation to resume playing for their country?

The fanciful claims of those who parrot IRFU propaganda stridently declare this to be the case, but we think they have always cried wolf. It has always reeked of hypocrisy that players who simply choose to seek employment in another jurisdiction are barred from representing their country, especially when their country has little qualms about signing players from overseas.

Growing pains

Farrell captained his country when he was 17; anybody who has dealt with him says this is a man who is comfortable in his own skin, impervious to criticism and immune to interference.

His first conversation in this post-Schmidt era should be with his boss, David Nucifora, in order that he ascertains precisely how much scope he has to instigate his selection and style formulae.

The IRFU blazers will also need to determine if they can afford to let their Strategic Review demands - a top-two Six Nations finish - slide for at least one year.

Some FANs, many of whom bleat about their personal disappointment at Ireland's World Cup showing yet will rarely darken the gates of a club game, might have to rein in their occasionally lofty expectations.

But the coach does not deserve carte blanche; Ireland are superior to France, Scotland and Italy so a top-half finish is a pre-requisite; three meetings with Australia and a South African Test in 2020 will be sufficiently enlightening petri dishes for microscopic experimentation.

IRFU priorities

Farrell may have fewer than 100 days before his first match as a head coach of any team. But that deadline should not hang like a Damoclean sword above his head if the IRFU want to prioritise a World Cup.

Then again, the IRFU have yet to decide if that is what they really want. If not, perhaps nothing might change.

Given how much other success Irish rugby has had in this century, they may decide the world can wait.

