Dates confirmed for Ireland Sevens Olympic qualifiers

Ireland's men's sevens team have a date to work towards in terms of making their Olympic dream a reality, after World Rugby confirmed that the repechage tournament for Tokyo 2021 will take place in Monaco on June 19-20.

The final qualification event will feature 12 teams, including Ireland, hoping to secure the one remaining place at next year's Olympics, with sevens due to take place on July 26-21 at Tokyo Stadium.

Ireland will compete in the repechage tournament alongside Brazil, Chile, China, France, Hong Kong, Jamaica, Mexico, Samoa, Tonga, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

With only one qualifying spot up for grabs, France and Samoa pose the most obvious threat to Ireland, as they also compete on the world series circuit.

Although the Ireland squad have been training in recent months, Anthony Eddy's side's match involvements have been limited to taking on the four provinces as the world series has been put on hold due to Covid-19.

Now that they have a date to work towards, Ireland can refocus their minds on making it to Tokyo, which would come as a major boost to sevens rugby in this country.

“The Olympic Games represent the greatest single opportunity for the growth of rugby sevens around the globe and we are excited by the opportunity to build on the outstanding success of Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan,” World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said.

“Following the sport’s thrilling introduction at the Rio 2016 Games, we are preparing for rugby sevens to once again be a star attraction at the Olympics in Tokyo, inspiring millions of new fans across Asia and around the world and we are delighted to confirm Monaco as host of the World Rugby Sevens Repechage tournament.

“While paying close attention to the ongoing, dynamic and uniquely challenging circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic this year, we are continuing to work hard on the contingency planning for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 and would like to thank our commercial, broadcast and host organisation partners for their unwavering support during this unprecedented scenario.

“We look forward to returning to a full HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 to drive the sport forwards and build on the increased interest and awareness that will be created by the Olympic rugby sevens in 2021.”

