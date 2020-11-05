The reason Ireland lost to France last Saturday was because they did not have enough quality players in their starting XV and, more pertinently, on their bench. Off the field too, there is not enough quality to get the best out of the team.

Would they have won in Paris with Joe Schmidt at the helm? A six-point margin to overcome - of course they would have. Ireland, despite the lack of quality in their roster, would not have been as loose or so lacking in the basics.

We lack quality. Ireland do have it but it is one of those occupational hazards that most of the time you can start or even finish a championship while missing more than a third of your established starters.

If Garry Ringrose, Keith Earls, Jordan Larmour, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson and Dan Leavy had been fit that would have changed things considerably. That lot are quality and wouldn't make as many unforced errors as their replacements.

If you look at the three teams that have won in Paris since 1972 - they were stocked with quality and not missing too many injured players.

It isn't fantasy rugby and so you play with the cards you are dealt, but you do try and ensure that if there is a glaring deficiency you address it sooner rather than later.

I have always called the 8, 9, 10 and 15 positions the executive. These players are the most influential on the park.

If you have quality players in these positions then you have a chance of winning anywhere.

Another position that could easily be co-opted onto the board here is your hooker.

Look through the list of hookers who have won World Cups and major championships - it is not a coincidence that they all contain outstanding players and some outstanding leaders.

Hooker is such a specialised and key position that if you have an average or bad one, then you are going nowhere.

Ireland took the field last Saturday with Rob Herring - an honest trier and a hard worker - at hooker. If you keep picking him through the Nations Cup and the 2021 Six Nations you are going to get a guy who will try hard but doesn't have the ability to make a difference for his team - even if he plays 100 times for Ireland.

People talk about players having X-factor - they normally mean centres, wingers or full-backs.

Because of the way hookers sometimes have a roving role in loose play - if you have a hooker with X-factor it is a huge fillip.

Consider what Dane Coles does for the All Blacks or Malcolm Marx does for the Springboks.

Consider the energy that someone like a 25-year-old Keith Wood would have brought to the exchanges last week in Paris. It is not Herring's fault that he doesn't have the X-factor or more God-given talent.

While Ireland wait for some of their star players to return they must make a huge decision in a key position.

I played against the All Blacks in the World Cup in South Africa. Sean Fitzpatrick was their hooker and captain that day. He was robust, abrasive, mouthy and really dynamic on the ball - as good as I have seen.

He had real presence. I have packed down against some heavyweight England and France packs but that All Black scrum was really powerful. He led their scrum with authority. But Fitzpatrick's darts were special.

Five months later I played for the Barbarians against Australia in Melbourne. We also went on the piss - but we were allowed to.

The first lineout session was a treat - at last somebody who could throw the ball in. Fitzpatrick had empathy with his jumpers. You didn't have to tell him to make it flatter, faster or higher, he just knew where to put it. It makes such a difference to know that the ball will be delivered exactly to where it is supposed to go.

Fitzpatrick's technique was exceptional. You can practice 1,000 throws a day but if your technique is not good it will fail you at the crucial moment.

When he had the ball in the launch position the only part of his body that moved was his elbows. It is a real skill and Fitzpatrick was a master of the art.

It is amazing how many hookers in the professional game still can't throw the ball into the lineout properly or consistently.

Every mistake at lineout time is a turnover. Ireland normally give up three or four - death at Test level.

I look at the technique and the body movement of hookers in all the provinces in Ireland. Some of them look like conscientious objectors in a firing squad.

They have the look of somebody who just doesn't want to be there or they just want to get it over and done with as soon as possible.

I have always thought Seán Cronin could have gone on a couple of Lions tours if he could throw the ball in more effectively.

Cronin has scored 47 tries for Ireland and Leinster. There are some backs who haven't got close to that in their career.

A hooker having the X-factor, energy and dynamism that Cronin has in the loose is exceptional, but the gloss comes off that with four or five under-throws, over-throws or crooked efforts.

If there was a Butch Harmon of lineout throwers Cronin would have been a starter and an important cog in Ireland's teams over the years.

There isn't a hooker in world rugby who has Cronin's pace or ability on the ball. Sure there were other kinks to iron out but even as he approaches the end of his career, Cronin is still a better playing option than Herring.

There is a cabal of still-active hookers who have played for Ireland over the last three or four years - Niall Scannell, James Tracy, Herring, Rónan Kelleher and David Heffernan.

Kelleher is the best of a distinctly average lot - not a hint of X-factor there and do you think Ireland might be able to carry an average hooker if they get all their A-listers back?

That though, if you want to get back competing against France and England at the end of the Nations Cup, is not the way to think. And so, you have to be bold and bring the future into the here and now.

I watched Dan Sheehan (22) play against Zebre last week. It's hard to gauge talent when they are playing against a side as bad as Zebre but Sheehan's lineout throwing was as fluid and easy as I have seen. It was the same on Monday after he came on against Glasgow.

He has beautiful timing and the flight of the ball was true. The pace and consistency of his throws to the back tell you this guy is one of the best throwers on the planet.

I like big, powerful hookers. Sheehan is an impressive physical specimen at 6ft 3in and 115 kg. It was amusing to see him pack down against Glasgow propped by Michael Milne and Thomas Clarkson who were much smaller - almost swinging out of him before they engaged in the scrum.

Sheehan is not as fast as Cronin but he is still quick, aggressive and dynamic. He is a great striker of the ball and has great hands.

What do you do with him? Give him a few more games against Zebre-type teams or against more serious opposition. Or why not go all in and bring him in to the national squad because his ability in the position is badly needed.

If he is fast-tracked and handled correctly he will be another 100-cap international hooker for Ireland.

It is obvious how good he is - what are they waiting for?