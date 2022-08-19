Dannah O’Brien (19) the latest to make audition at out-half for Ireland in historic clash against Japan

Dannah O'Brien in action for Leinster during the IRFU U-18 Women's Interprovincial Championship last September. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

All kinds of everything for a girl called Dannah in the summer of 2022.

At just 19, Carlow starlet Dannah O’Brien is charged with becoming the latest in an ever-lengthening audition list for the Irish women’s number ten jersey.

“You can just tell when people have ‘it’,” said head coach Greg McWilliams, who had no hesitation in naming her as one of a half-dozen Test debutantes in his squad for tomorrow’s historic inaugural away tour in Japan.

Quite the coming of age for the Tullow teenager. Her sporting prowess has ascended from a cautiously whispered hush to an increasingly vocal chorus of keen anticipation.

Only five months after her first interprovincial call-up for Leinster, the full-forward also helped propel Carlow’s Junior Ladies to an All-Ireland semi-final, where they succumbed to eventual champions Antrim.

She was then marked absent for a group game but for understandable reasons: she was herself being marked in the Leaving Cert. Her life’s path remains unclear until September’s results, but her sporting life maintains its dizzying pace.

If the paths of progress until now are a ready guide, she seems capable of taking it all in her steady stride.

“You talk about people who have raw talent and it’s just something you can see right off the back from her,” says Munster-born Railway Union wing Aoife Doyle.

“Obviously, when you come into a squad first and you’re new, you have to get used to systems. You have to get used to calls, but in terms of skill-set, she didn’t have to learn anything.

“Her kicking from hand, her passing skills, they’re so crisp for someone so young. It’s easy to help a player like that, when they have raw talent. You can see there is something special in her. Obviously, out-half is such a massive position on the pitch. She’s well able to take her opportunity this weekend.”

McWilliams is taking a speculative leap rather than a gamble in a series where research trumps results. “I hope that her club are really proud of her,” adds the head coach.

“Because she’s over here, she’s starting for Ireland and she totally deserves the start. Everyone who starts deserves their place and she is one of them. She is phenomenal. I hope people get excited about watching her play.

“It’s not about heaping pressure on her. There’s no pressure on her. I just want her to go out and just be herself, and hopefully, she can express herself the way she can.”

O’Brien played at 12 when Tullow beat Tullamore in the Flood Cup final at the tail end of last season; it might have seemed more prudent to install her there with Enya Breen shifting inside to her usual out-half role.

However, this two-Test series is vital for the examination of player depth and scope.

This is an opportunity ultimately devoid of immense consequence, rather one designed by circumstance in the context of an outfit still reeling from a lingering crisis, which, amongst other things, renders them lamentably absent from next month’s World Cup.

Another trio of recently graduated secondary schoolers will also feature – Clara native Aoife Dalton starts at outside centre, while Tullamore club colleague Leah Tarpey may replace her from the bench at the Ecopa Stadium in Fukuroi City.

“It was the same when I started Dan Leavy or Luke McGrath as 16-year-olds in school,” says McWilliams, identifying two famous names to underline his enthusiasm in unfurling a back-line of relative greenhorns. Blackrock duo Méabh Deely and Natasja Behan also debut, with Doyle in the back three.

“You have to see how they go. All of these girls are going to win multiple caps. It may not happen immediately but will happen eventually. So they don’t need to show what they have straight away.

“My goal as a head coach must be to demonstrate patience with these players.

“Aoife Dalton is 19 and playing at 13 when she is normally a 12. Let’s see how she goes. If she struggles in the wider channels defensively, we will work on it to make sure she is better the next time. I’m prepared for big errors to happen and big learnings. And if we get the chance to work on our skills and the coaches to fix things, we’ll do that.

“It’s the only way we’ll get better. Throw them in and see what they’re like and if they don’t do it in the first Test, they’ll do it somewhere down the line. It’s exciting. We’re prepared for worst-case scenarios as a group.”

An experienced pack might inure them from the most grievous outcomes as a slew of blossoming braves attempt to tackle the World Cup-bound Brave Blossoms.

IRELAND WOMEN (v Japan) – M Deely; N Behan, A Dalton, E Breen, A Doyle; D O’Brien, A Hughes; L Djougang, N Jones, K O’Dwyer; N Fryday (capt), S Monaghan; D Wall, E McMahon, H O’Connor. Reps: Emma Hooban, C Pearse, C Haney, T Schultzer, G Moore, N Cronin, L Tarpey, M Scuffil-McCabe.