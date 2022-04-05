DAN LEAVY burned bright as a rugby player but it was his ill fate that the sport that he excelled at failed to protect him.

That any player could achieve so much yet retire with such a sense of unfulfilled potential speaks volumes. Leavy is only 27, he should be at the forefront of Leinster's title push and looking forward to a summer tour of New Zealand. He should be a senior player, potentially even a captain of his country.

For 18 months around 2018 he was a dominant figure in the game, a young gun who immediately looked at home when he became a Leinster and Ireland player; a teak-tough flanker who put his body on the line and paid the price.

He won 11 caps for Ireland and never tasted defeat.

He has a Grand Slam, a Heineken Champions Cup and a URC medal in his pocket. He won on Australian soil as part of a series success. He dominated games and illustrious opponents with a no-nonsense attitude that inspired his team-mates.

And yet, he was robbed of a living by a game that did not protect him.

Leavy was only doing his job when he saw a chance to turn the ball over midway through the second-half of an epic European quarter-final against Ulster.

He got over the ball and prop Wiehahn Herbst thundered into his body from the side, not an arm in sight.

Leavy's feet were planted as he focused everything on turning possession over and, when the 120kg of muscle crashed into his side, there was no going back.

Herbst was doing what many others did and still do and if he wanted vindication then he could point to the fact that referee Romain Poite didn't punish him and he was never cited.

Everyone who saw it knew it was trouble. Up in the coach's box, Leo Cullen wore a haunted look on his face.

Watching on, your mind instantly cast back to 2015 when Pascal Papé thundered into Paul O'Connell and tore his hamstring off the bone - finishing his career in a heartbeat.

Leavy's knee was destroyed and although he miraculously managed to get back on to the pitch for a further 16 times for Leinster he was never the same player.

Today, he confirmed that he was at the end of the road.

He joins Luke Fitzgerald, Stephen Ferris and others in retiring far before his time and it is always sad when a player is forced to retire.

Yet, in Leavy's case there's a clear sense that he was let down by the laissé-faire attitude to policing the breakdown, a culture where anything goes and that the jackaller is fair game because he or she has put his head where the sun don't shine.

His ability to win the ball back for his team, his bravery and his all round skill-set meant he was marked out as a special talent at Leinster from an early age.

Injury was always part of his story and his early rise from a School's star and Ireland U-20s captain to the top level was interrupted, but when he got there he made his mark.

"Dan was a player earmarked from an early age as a special talent and I think everyone could see that, particularly in those few years in and around 2017, '18 and '19, just how dynamic and destructive a player he could be with Leinster and with Ireland where he went on to achieve unprecedented success at that time," Cullen said today.

He retires knowing he made a mark. Imagine what he could have achieved had he gotten some protection.