| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dan Leavy achieved so much in a short time but was robbed of a living by a game that did not protect him

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Dan Leavy has announced his retirement. Credit: INPHO/Billy Stickland Expand

Close

Dan Leavy has announced his retirement. Credit: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Dan Leavy has announced his retirement. Credit: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Dan Leavy has announced his retirement. Credit: INPHO/Billy Stickland

DAN LEAVY burned bright as a rugby player but it was his ill fate that the sport that he excelled at failed to protect him.

That any player could achieve so much yet retire with such a sense of unfulfilled potential speaks volumes. Leavy is only 27, he should be at the forefront of Leinster's title push and looking forward to a summer tour of New Zealand. He should be a senior player, potentially even a captain of his country.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy