In the first week of February, 2Fm’s Game On got around to the issue of domestic rugby and how it had been hammered by the pandemic. To get a handle on what the IRFU were doing they invited Colin McEntee, the IRFU’s Director of Rugby Development, on the show. To present a different angle, I got a call, as I had done on a regular basis over the previous year.

Over the course of his round-up of where the All-Ireland League stood and how rugby might get going again, McEntee said he was impressed by the energy shown by the clubs in trying to keep members involved through lockdown. Not only was he passionate about the clubs – he has a long track record in club rugby – but added: “And I know the IRFU are.”

Hmm. I had never heard the words ‘IRFU’ and ‘passion’ used in the same sentence regarding our domestic game, which IRFU presidents refer to by rote as ‘the bedrock’. I picked him up on that, and criticised the IRFU’s pathetic financial response initially to clubs when Covid hit, offering €3k, which caused widespread anger.

McEntee said my comments were “very disrespectful.” Whatever, cut and thrust, both of us are old enough and ugly enough to disagree without losing sleep over it. But the notion of the IRFU as a body passionate about a game it had long neglected was intriguing.

Fast forward then to yesterday and a catch-up press conference with Adam Griggs, coach of the Ireland women’s team. They are in the news at the moment for a few reasons: they lurched from big winners to big losers in the Six Nations in the space of a week; they are desperate to get back on the winning track on Saturday, against Italy; and somewhere in the distance is the chore of qualifying for next season’s World Cup in New Zealand.

The IRFU are very sensitive about any criticism of the women’s game. Two and a half years ago they invited us down to the Aviva to outline their latest vision of the future. Where previously the Strategic Plan would have been printed and bound, looking considered if not exciting, this one was a sheaf of papers bound in the top corner with a single staple. Some poor soul must have been chained for hours to the photocopier in 55 Lansdowne Road.

The thrust of the presentation was the women’s game, which came with a remarkably ambitious target: not just a Six Nations title and a top-six finish in RWC 2021, but to account for 20 per cent of IRFU activity by 2023.

This sounded like a sprint worthy of any Olympic final. And what a bounce back. A year earlier, the hosting of the women’s World Cup in this country had shone a bright light on the long road between our team and the best in the world. It reminded us of England’s men bombing at their own World Cup in 2015, and having to carry on cheering the others as if it didn’t hurt.

Yesterday, Griggs spoke about the importance of ramping up the quality of the women’s AIL – expanded to 10 teams - and in turn using that to drive inter-pro standards, which might get onto the same page as the English club scene.

“You can see that that level of competition is driving their (England’s) international team, so, I can’t speak for those competitions (AIL and interpro) – I don’t organise them,” he said. “But I believe both those sides of it – AIL into inter-pro series - will help us select players of a competitive nature who are ready to step up into the international scene.”

My colleague Gavin Cummisky asked him who was responsible for running those competitions – i.e the ones Griggs needed to provide players who can compete. It was a natural, follow-on question. If Griggs had pointed out their importance, but said he didn’t run them, well who does?

“It would be people above me in the IRFU.”

When push came to shove he wasn’t able to say if it was the professional or the amateur side of the house who held this baby. He couldn’t say who was driving the bus that had ‘domestic game’ plastered across the window over the driver’s head. He said – and I’m paraphrasing here - he knew the domestic game was parked in the IRFU’s garage all right, but as for who planned the route or turned the engine on in the morning, well he was busy doing his own job.

I won’t insult Adam Grigg’s intelligence, or anyone else’s, by suggesting he didn’t know what was being asked. On the one hand, he had pointed out the importance of a couple of factors in him doing his job – on the other, he said he didn’t know who controlled those factors.

Hang on, Colin McEntee told us the IRFU is passionate about the domestic game. Moreover, he was insulted by suggestions to the contrary. If the men’s AIL comes under the umbrella of the domestic game, then maybe the women’s does too? Could Adam Griggs pick Colin McEntee out of a line up? Is he up to speed with the plans of Anthony Eddy – whom I must admit I would struggle to identify – who is listed as the Director of Women’s Rugby? I could identify Lynne Cantwell all right – she’s the lady whisked away by the South Africans to develop their women’s game for them.

We used to think the silver lining on the cloud of having a small playing base in this country was that everyone knew the story. It was a small system but it was functional. Yet we have this gaping hole in head office where the teamwork is supposed to be. We are only two years out from 2023, the finishing tape for the women’s game here to be filling 20 percent of the rugby slots. Has the race even begun?