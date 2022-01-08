Covid, cancellations and long layoffs - why time is against Andy Farrell and Ireland

Barring a disaster, Ireland will open their Six Nations campaign against Wales in four weeks’ time.

When we last saw him, Andy Farrell was basking in the glory of a stunning November. Three wins and three excellent performances meant that the Ireland coach was on the steadiest footing he’d been for his entire tenure to date.

Despite the wins over Japan, New Zealand and Argentina, Farrell wasn’t getting carried away at the end of the window.

His time in charge of Ireland has played out through the pandemic and, thus, he knows that things can change very quickly.

It is only eight weeks since the Aviva Stadium rocked as Ireland beat the All Blacks, even if it feels a little bit like a different world.

For the second successive season, the pre-Six Nations build-up has been disrupted thoroughly by Covid-19.

Leinster haven’t played in four weeks and don’t have a game this weekend, 34 of Munster’s squad had to isolate for various periods after their ill-fated trip to South Africa, Ulster and Connacht have had two games called off each.

Although the provinces and the IRFU don’t reveal the names of those who test positive for Covid-19, there are members of Ireland’s starting XV who have contracted the virus in recent weeks.

It remains to be seen if any player’s athletic performance will be affected by their illness, but the key thing for Farrell is to ensure his players don’t come into camp in a fortnight’s time short of the match fitness needed to build on their promising autumn.

The biggest concern is Leinster who provide the majority of players to the national team.

Farrell desperately needs to get the Eastern province back on to the pitch and concerns over the remaining rounds of the Heineken Champions Cup won’t do him any good.

Leinster’s UCD base was closed for a week over Christmas due to the outbreak in the United Rugby Championship holders’ camp and they haven’t played a match since their win over Bath on December 11.

In truth, that game wasn’t much of a contest and even with a big win the men in blue looked like they were scratching around looking for form after their defeat to Ulster and victory over Connacht earlier in the month.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton was due back before Christmas, while James Ryan and Jack Conan were named in the team to face Montpellier before that game was cancelled.

Conan and Sexton haven’t played since the All Blacks win, Ryan since the Argentina game a week earlier. Getting them a few hit-outs before the Championship is imperative and the latest concern over next Sunday’s match against Montpellier won’t do them any favours.

Then there is the tranche of players who left Ireland camp knowing that they needed to impress in between windows to advance their station.

Harry Byrne looked decent off the bench against Argentina, but has barely been able to advance his claim as Johnny Sexton’s back-up, especially given Joey Carbery’s latest bout of bad luck with injuries.

It is now January and the young Lansdowne out-half has played just 128 minutes of rugby for club and country.

Carbery is expected to miss the start of the tournament and right now the Irish out-halves who are playing rugby relatively regularly are Jack Carty, Billy Burns and Ben Healy.

None of those were in the November squad, although the Connacht captain came into the equation for the final game of the campaign without seeing any action.

Even at 36, Sexton’s proven ability to perform after long absences means he’s less of a concern than some of the other players. The out-half has hit the ground running for Ireland so often it’s almost taken for granted.

However, it looks increasingly likely that Carty will have a major role in the coming months – even if he is currently isolating and unable to train.

At Connacht, he’s been starting games and playing well. He’s battle-hardened and in form, with 738 minutes under his belt across 10 matches.

Despite the Covid-19 issues, the IRFU’s player management scheme has remained in place over Christmas.

Munster left a host of internationals out for their trip to Galway last weekend, a move that came despite Conor Murray managing just 248 minutes so far this season and Keith Earls playing just 336 minutes.

Indeed, it was surprising yesterday to see the duo again omitted for tonight’s home game against Ulster.

The union’s brains trust will be mindful that the season will stretch deep into July and that the players who went on last summer’s Lions tour need to be managed, yet there must be some concern that the lack of recent games and certainty about the upcoming schedule is undermining their efforts.

At some stage, will they take the position that players need to play when the games present themselves?

Obviously, injury is a key factor in the amount of time the players have spent on the pitch.

Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale is still listed as an Ireland squad member on the IRFU website, but he hasn’t featured since the opening game of the season due to a stress fracture in his foot. Iain Henderson has barely played all year, despite starting the All Blacks match.

Robbie Henshaw is another who was just getting going before Leinster were shut down.

In contrast, Garry Ringrose and his emerging rival James Hume have built up a good bank of game-time this season and are the better for it.

Of all of Ireland’s squad members, Nick Timoney has played the most rugby this season.

A big performance against Munster today could further his Six Nations claims as Farrell assesses the battle-hardness of his players.

Coming out of November, we wondered if Dan Leavy could get himself back into the frame but he’s played so little rugby it’s impossible to move the dial.

Instead, Connacht’s Cian Prendergast has availed of a run in the team to emerge as another back-row option worth considering, even if that area looks chock-a-block with good players.

Similarly, Simon Zebo left the November camp focused on what he could improve on, yet the Corkman has now gone 12 weeks without a match due to Munster’s difficulty and the subsequent selection decisions.

He’s in danger of having his entire comeback season wiped out at this stage.

When picking his squad, Farrell is likely to lean in to those who performed in November but when there’s a tight call on the margins he may sway towards a player like Carty, Kieran Marmion, Prendergast or Finlay Bealham who have had a good run of matches and have taken their chances.

Tonight’s game in Limerick is another opportunity for players to impress, while rivals kick their heels at provincial level.

No doubt, the intensity levels at training have been lifted to try and bridge the gap, but this week Munster’s Mike Haley spoke about the difficulty of getting up to speed after he spent 11 weeks sidelined.

The longer players wait, the more they lose the touch and feel for the game.

At what should be the busiest time of the year, that’s a real concern.