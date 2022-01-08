| 8.7°C Dublin

Covid, cancellations and long layoffs - why time is against Andy Farrell and Ireland

As the Six Nations looms, some Ireland players appear to be crying out for meaningful action and a chance to impress and build towards the tournament

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell and forwards coach Paul O'Connell before the Autumn Nations Series clash between Ireland and Argentina last November. Credit: Sportsfile

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell and forwards coach Paul O'Connell before the Autumn Nations Series clash between Ireland and Argentina last November. Credit: Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Barring a disaster, Ireland will open their Six Nations campaign against Wales in four weeks’ time.

When we last saw him, Andy Farrell was basking in the glory of a stunning November. Three wins and three excellent performances meant that the Ireland coach was on the steadiest footing he’d been for his entire tenure to date.

