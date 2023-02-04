IRELAND have suffered a second major injury blow ahead of today's clash with Wales, with Jamison Gibson-Park set to be ruled out.

The Leinster scrum-half trained with the team at the Principality Stadium yesterday and Paul O'Connell said they have a clean bill of health at the eve of game press conference, but it appears an issue has arisen since.

The IRFU confirmed Gibson-Park will miss the Cardiff showdown shortly before kick off.

Conor Murray will start in his place, with Craig Casey coming on to the bench.

Ireland are already without Tadhg Furlong for the game and the loss of Leinster's scrum-half will be seen as a blow despite Murray's vast experience.

Conversely, it's a chance for the 100-cap 33-year-old to remind everyone of his quality after losing his place at Munster to Casey in recent weeks.

