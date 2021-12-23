Conor Murray has signed a new two-year contract extension with the IRFU to remain with Munster until at least July 2024.

There had been some suggestion that Murray could lose his central contract at the end of the season, with French clubs understood to have been monitoring the situation closely, however, the scrum-half has been awarded a fresh deal by the IRFU.

Murray has come under major pressure for his starting Ireland place from Jamison Gibson-Park, but the union see the Limerick man as a key part of their plans moving towards the 2023 World Cup and the season beyond.

Craig Casey has emerged as a rival at Munster, but Murray's experience is still valued highly by club and country.

The 32-year-old is edging towards winning his 100th international cap as he currently sits on 92, while he has toured with the Lions on three occasions and during the summer was made tour captain in the absence of the injured Alun Wyn Jones.

"I’m delighted and grateful to be able to continue living this dream of playing here in Ireland,” Murray said.

“With my home province Munster and the national squad, I truly believe there’s huge potential of success and that there will be many more big days ahead."

The IRFU's performance director David Nucifora added:

"Conor has had some challenges in the past few seasons but has put some niggling injuries behind him to play a central role with Munster, Ireland and the Lions.

“He is a popular figure in every squad he is involved in and adds a huge amount of experience and value to younger players coming through."