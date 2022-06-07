Connacht’s Jack Carty out of New Zealand tour after surgery

Jack Carty is out of the New Zealand Tour

CONNACHT out-half Jack Carty will miss Ireland's summer tour of New Zealand after undergoing surgery on his wrist.

After a series of strong showings for his province, the 29-year-old was part of Andy Farrell's Six Nations squad and came off the bench in the defeat to France, his first cap since the 2019 World Cup.

However, he took to social media today to reveal that his campaign has come to an end after he went under the knife on the injury.

"Disappointed my season ends here but what a great opportunity to come back bigger and better next season," the Athlone native wrote.

The injury sees Carty miss a real opportunity to impress with Ireland set for a pair of midweek games against the Maori All Blacks on tour.

Johnny Sexton will travel as captain, while Joey Carbery is a shoo-in but there is a number of players vying for a place on the plane.

Leinster's Ross Byrne is in strong form, but he has been behind his brother Harry in Farrell's thoughts. Ulster's Billy Burns is another option and, like Ross Byrne, he has a chance to impress in the United Rugby Championship play-offs.

Munster's Ben Healy is another contender, but his side's defeat to Ulster limits his window, while Ciaran Frawley is another who could take an out-half slot and cover the centre positions in a squad that is likely to number around 42.