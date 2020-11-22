Leinster and Ulster top of Conference A, separated by two points. Munster already running away with Conference B, eight points ahead of Cardiff, with the prospect of stretching that lead when they go to Glasgow tomorrow night. If you were a punter you'd be looking for something, somewhere, to throw a different coloured flag on the play. If you were from Connacht, you'd be feeling a bit isolated.

Andy Friend's mob had the chance to improve their lot at home to Scarlets last weekend. Having made a sackful of chances, they fell down badly when it came to delivery. The price they paid is to trail the same opposition by four points, though with an immediate chance to fix that today in Zebre. Plus a game in hand.

In any circumstance, a trip to Parma is a chance to make happy endings. That said, if this turns into a scrumfest, then Zebre, with a small army of front rowers in their matchday 23, will be loving it.

Sometimes Connacht - for whom Ultan Dillane plays his 100th game today - get lost on the basics when chasing the creative. The maul might not sound like every choreographer's dream of creativity, but it takes all sorts, and, seemingly, the use of just that - when in the grunt zone, five or six metres from the opposition line - is something they're going to finesse. Half the battle is educating refs that dropping a maul is still a penalty offence.

Connacht and Ulster are effectively swapping dance partners from last weekend. So it's Ulster's turn to run around with the Scarlets, and Dan McFarland has made six changes to ramp things up. You could never claim Ulster don't get their pound of flesh from the extraordinary carrying/poaching machine that is Marcell Coetzee. When he's fit, he gives guaranteed go-forward, but it would be good to see a homegrown option being developed for the time when the South African is no longer available.

The most welcome sight in the Ulster 23 is the return from injury of Tom O'Toole. With Tadhg Furlong and himself out of the picture, it has had a knock-on effect on the strength of Ireland's depth chart. With better luck, the Ulster tighthead would have been capped by now.

Equally, Leinster's Ryan Baird would be in the same boat. He is back in the starting line-up for the visit of Cardiff. Leinster will be looking for a 25th straight win in a competition where their last defeat was against Ulster in April 2019, in a game that had no relevance to their progress. Tenterhooks stuff.

Connacht (v Zebre, 2.30pm, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi): J Porch; S Arnold, T Farrell, T Daly, A Wootton; J Carty, C Reilly; D Buckley, S Delahunt, J Aungier, E Masterson, G Thornbury, S O'Brien, J Butler (capt), S Masterson. Replacements: J Murphy, P McAllister, D Robertson-McCoy, U Dillane, A Papali'i, S Kerins, C Fitzgerald, P Sullivan.

Leinster (v Cardiff, 5.15pm, RDS): J O'Brien; C Kelleher, L Turner, C Frawley, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; P Dooley, J Tracy, M Bent, R Molony, R Baird, J Murphy, R Ruddock (capt) D Leavy. Replacements: D Sheehan, M Milne, T Clarkson, D Toner, J Dunne, R Osborne, M Silvester, S Penny

Ulster (v Scarlets, 7.35pm, Kingspan): M Lowry; M Faddes, L Marshall, S Moore, R Lyttle; B Johnson, J Cooney; E O'Sullivan, J Andrew, M Moore, A O'Connor (capt), K Treadwell, Matty Rea, M Coetzee, S Reidy. Replacements: A McBurney, K McCall, T O'Toole, D O'Connor, J Murphy, A Mathewson, I Madigan, C Gilroy.

Sunday Indo Sport