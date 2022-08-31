Confirmed: Simon Easterby to take charge of Emerging Ireland tour as provinces forced to rejig URC plans

Simon Easterby (right) with Hugo Keenan on Ireland's summer tour in New Zealand Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The IRFU have confirmed that an Emerging Ireland tour will take place in South Africa next month.

A 35-man squad, which will be led by defence coach Simon Easterby, will take on the Griquas (September 30), Pumas (October 5) and Cheetahs (October 9) across a nine-day period in Bloemfontein.

The tour has been designed with next year's World Cup in mind, as Andy Farrell looks to build squad depth on the back of the successful summer tour to New Zealand, which included two valuable midweek games against the Maori All Blacks.

Many of the players who featured in the Maori games are expected to travel to South Africa for the mini tour, while so too will players who have stood out for the Ireland U-20s in recent seasons. The tour fixtures will clash with a couple of rounds of the URC, with the provinces forced to rejig their plans.

Easterby will be supported by fellow senior coaches Paul O'Connell, Mike Catt and John Fogarty.

“The growth we witnessed in the less experienced players in New Zealand over the four weeks was incredible to see.,” Easterby said.

“The two Maori fixtures were invaluable in broadening our talent pool ahead of RWC23 and the coaching group see this as another opportunity to increase the depth of talent available to the national squad ahead of the World Cup in France and beyond.”

IRFU performance director David Nucifora added:

“This opportunity presented itself quite late but the drawn Series against the Maori All Blacks in July highlighted the value of exposing less experienced players to the rigours of an international set-up and the benefit that can be garnered from a challenging touring environment and exposure to the national coaching group.

"This tournament will provide a significant development opportunity for a group of talented young players.”

Toyota Challenge 2022

Friday 30th September 2022

Windhoek Draught Griquas vs Emerging Ireland, KO: 12:45 (Irish time)

Wednesday 5th October 2022

Airlink Pumas vs Emerging Ireland, KO: 16:00 (Irish time)

Sunday 9th October 2022

Toyota Cheetahs vs Emerging Ireland, KO: 12:00 (Irish time)

All fixtures will take place at the Toyota Stadium, the home of the Cheetahs.