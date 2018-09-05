Ireland will play four warm-up matches ahead of the 2019 World Cup, including home games against Italy and Wales.

Confirmed: Ireland to face Six Nations rivals in four warm-up matches ahead of 2019 World Cup

Joe Schmidt's side head towards the tournament with massive expectations after a bumper 2018 that saw Ireland claim a Six Nations Grand Slam before winning two games in Australia, the first time the team had won a southern hemisphere test series since 1979.

There will be plenty of competition for places ahead of Schmidt naming his World Cup squad, and he will have plenty of opportunities to assess players before making his final decision.

The IRFU have confirmed that Ireland will face Italy, Wales, England and Wales again before travelling to Japan, with the first three of those fixtures taking place before Schmidt will finalise his squad.

Ticket information for Ireland's home warm-up matches will be announced in 2019.

Ireland's World Cup warm-up games

Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, Saturday 10th August, 2019

England v Ireland, Twickenham Stadium, Saturday 24th August, 2019

Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium, Saturday 31st August, 2019

Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, Saturday 7th September, 2019

