Confirmed: Ireland to face Argentina, USA and All Blacks in Dublin this November

First up is Argentina on Saturday, November 10 followed by world champions the All Blacks a week later with the USA facing Joe Schmidt's men on November 24.

Speaking about the Guinness Series, IRFU Commercial and Marketing Director Padraig Power said: "We are delighted to be welcoming Argentina, New Zealand and the USA to Aviva Stadium this November. Demand for tickets from rugby clubs has been exceptionally high and we expect the remaining tickets that go on general sale to be snapped up.

"We know that Ireland fans will relish the opportunity to see the team in action and we look forward to some great games in November."