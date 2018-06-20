Sport International Rugby

Sweden 1

South Korea 0

REPORT

Belgium 3

Panama 0

REPORT

Tunisia 1

England 2

REPORT

Colombia 1

Japan 2

REPORT

Poland 1

Senegal 2

REPORT

Russia 3

Egypt 1

REPORT

Confirmed: Ireland to face Argentina, USA and All Blacks in Dublin this November

Joe Schmidt
Joe Schmidt

Ireland will face Argentina and the USA as well as the All Blacks in November this November, it has been confirmed.

First up is Argentina on Saturday, November 10 followed by world champions the All Blacks a week later with the USA facing Joe Schmidt's men on November 24.

Speaking about the Guinness Series, IRFU Commercial and Marketing Director Padraig Power said: "We are delighted to be welcoming Argentina, New Zealand and the USA to Aviva Stadium this November. Demand for tickets from rugby clubs has been exceptionally high and we expect the remaining tickets that go on general sale to be snapped up.

"We know that Ireland fans will relish the opportunity to see the team in action and we look forward to some great games in November."

Ireland also return to Soldier Field in early November to play Italy.

Guinness Series 2018 Fixtures

IRELAND vs Argentina

Saturday 10th November 2018 KO 6.30pm

IRELAND vs New Zealand

Saturday 17th November 2018 KO 7.00pm

IRELAND vs USA

Saturday 24th November 2018 KO 6.30pm

