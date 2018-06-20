Confirmed: Ireland to face Argentina, USA and All Blacks in Dublin this November
Ireland will face Argentina and the USA as well as the All Blacks in November this November, it has been confirmed.
First up is Argentina on Saturday, November 10 followed by world champions the All Blacks a week later with the USA facing Joe Schmidt's men on November 24.
Speaking about the Guinness Series, IRFU Commercial and Marketing Director Padraig Power said: "We are delighted to be welcoming Argentina, New Zealand and the USA to Aviva Stadium this November. Demand for tickets from rugby clubs has been exceptionally high and we expect the remaining tickets that go on general sale to be snapped up.
"We know that Ireland fans will relish the opportunity to see the team in action and we look forward to some great games in November."
Ireland also return to Soldier Field in early November to play Italy.
Guinness Series 2018 Fixtures
IRELAND vs Argentina
Saturday 10th November 2018 KO 6.30pm
IRELAND vs New Zealand
Saturday 17th November 2018 KO 7.00pm
IRELAND vs USA
Saturday 24th November 2018 KO 6.30pm
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'We have to go out there and show the world why we're the second best team on the planet'
- Australia v Ireland, third test: Curious case of Dave Kilcoyne muddies selection picture
- Sydney decider a perfect dry run for World Cup last-eight showdown
- The Left Wing: Fergus McFadden on Leinster's historic season and Grand Slam glory