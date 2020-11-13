'Competitor' Sexton ready to put Paris behind him, insists scrum coach Fogarty

Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty is not concerned that Johnny Sexton will be affected by the controversy that has surrounded him since Ireland's loss to France in Paris.

The captain, who will make his 100th Test appearance as he leads the team against Wales at the Aviva Stadium tonight, apologised to head coach Andy Farrell after his reaction to being substituted 11 minutes from time at the Stade de France drew heavy criticism.

Farrell stood by his skipper as he made seven changes for tonight's match, with James Lowe in for his debut and Billy Burns ready for his first cap off the bench.

And Fogarty says Sexton is ready to perform. "Johnny will be fine. He's been really good during the week. I don't spend any time worrying about Johnny," the former Leinster hooker said.

"He's a competitor. How he preps, the standards he drives. He has a competitive edge to him and a will to win that is infectious at times.

"Sometimes it spills over. So, how he will go about his business is something I don't think about too much. It's something I look forward to seeing. He's had a good week."

Ireland are looking to develop players over the next four weeks in the Autumn Nations Cup, but Fogarty said they are also focused on winning the eight-team tournament.

"Any time there is a competition, as a group of players, as individuals, as a group of coaches the mindset is always going to be that we want to win it," he said.

"How we develop performance, how we grow as a group, players getting opportunities throughout the competition - these are things that are built into our minds with this competition as well.

"Certainly the mindset at the outset will be to perform as well as we can to win the competition.

"It is a competition we want to win but also a competition we want to find out about ourselves and see what we are all about. That is all built into it."

