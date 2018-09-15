Every other team in the world would have done the obvious thing.

Comment: There's one area that could derail New Zealand's World Cup coronation - and it was on full view yesterday

Two points down, last play of the game and a 5m scrum just to the right of the posts. If you were really confident in your pack and your kicker, you just ask your number nine to whip it straight out for a drop goal attempt to ice the game.

Why bother with any other preamble?

If a creaking scrum is likely, a few phases is all that's required to give your out-half a decent look at the posts given the distance.

Or you could take option three - a distant third for pretty much every team in rugby - and opt to try and bulldoze your way over the line and finish with a try rather than a drop goal.

If you watched the All Blacks' first Rugby Championship defeat since 2015 against the Springboks in Wellington this morning, you know what they chose.

Why allow Beauden Barrett or Damian McKenzie the chance to drop the game-winning three points when you can add at least two superfluous ones in the quest for an equally unnecessary sixth try?

Many people said the decision smacked of All Blacks arrogance, something that rugby fans not from New Zealand can flag like airport sniffer dogs.

Write off Kiwi cockiness at your peril but the reality is that Steve Hansen's men were probably playing the percentages given what they have at their disposal. Think about all those Beauden Barrett highlight compilations - you ain't seeing any drop goals pop up.

The out-half is a back-to-back World Player of the Year but kicking remains the only flaw in his game - and it's not an insignificant one.

It barely matters usually as the All Blacks post such gaudy try-scoring totals that the odd missed conversion can be overlooked. But today Barrett's boot was so wayward - just two from six conversions - that it had to sap his confidence when it came to a drop goal attempt.

When you watch back that last passage of play, Barrett was no more thinking 'drop goal' than Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus was thinking 'moral victory'.

Dan Carter's successor didn't want to know about getting off a strike at the posts, which DC undoubtedly would have done. Irish fans will remember that particular sinking feeling well.

Eventually, replacement Damian McKenzie shaped to have a crack from the pocket, but the tempation to insert himself back into the attack proved too alluring.

A knock-on - and a defeat - followed.

It was reminiscent of New Zealand's jaw-dropping exit from the 2007 World Cup, when with Carter off the pitch, Luke McAlister hummed and hawed about dropping a goal to save their tournament - and after eschewing an attempt in the 22 was basically forced into launching a 40m Hail Mary.

How the last minute played out today offered an interesting insight into one of the few areas of the All Blacks' play where they aren't supreme.

If you let Barrett rely on his feet, he will shred your defence all day. If you make him rely on his boot, then things get interesting.

Perhaps this issue will stay where it has for the majority of Barrett's excellence All Blacks career - in irrelevance as New Zealand steamroll teams with enough tries that off-target extras don't matter.

But in the second test defeat against the Lions last summer, their star man was similarly erratic from the kicking tee, and you feel that if Steve Hansen's men are to be denied an unprecedented World Cup three in-a-row, then we might once again witness scenes to what unfolded today.

Online Editors