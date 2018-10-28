Comment: IRFU mood music suggests end of the Schmidt era is coming soon

It was hard to escape the feeling that the recent launch of the IRFU Strategic Document was not the most considered event in the union's history.

It was hard to escape the feeling that the recent launch of the IRFU Strategic Document was not the most considered event in the union's history.

First, we were invited to an event that carried a health warning: the information contained therein would be embargoed. You don't ask hacks to fetch up to a stand-alone gig where they can't use the info unless same info is not exactly bursting with news value. Of course they wanted us to run with it - subsequent to the Champions Cup weekend so it wouldn't be buried by events on the field - but they knew it was dull stuff.

Second, you don't package your gift like it dawned on you as you were running out the front door. A strategic document is, as it sounds, a statement of intent. Previous efforts from the IRFU looked like they had been proofed and sent to the printer in good time. This was a collection of pages held together with a single staple. In the top left-hand corner. Jaysus lads, it's already falling apart.

Third, the content was so lopsided it was like the men's stuff was an afterthought. CEO Philip Browne never tires of telling us that the Ireland side is the financial engine that drives the rugby bus from one end of the country to the other. That would be the men's side. Sure enough we were given the relevant stat again - 80 per cent of the revenue comes from the senior men's squad - but it was barely a whisper compared to the holler from the top of the West Stand that women's rugby is now where it's at.

You imagine our government of the day might come across in the same way when it's time to answer to the UN on our climate change commitments. And we suspect it will be easier for Ireland Inc to win that race than for the IRFU to hit their target, by 2023, of the women's game accounting for 20 per cent of business across the board.

That would be quite a turnaround from the train wreck that was the Women's World Cup here in summer last year. Lots of people worked very hard to make sure the tournament ran smoothly, but the backdrop of the host nation being so irredeemably weak - their coach Tom Tierney always managed to sound like he was sitting on a sharp stick - was hard to watch.

So we're playing catch-up. This will be a lot harder to do at 15-a-side than sevens. Already the Ireland women's sevens operation is ticking along in the right direction - their performance in finishing sixth in the World Rugby Sevens Series in Colorado last weekend was a good illustration - because it's a much easier game to adapt to for latecomers. So if you apply the resources then you have a good chance of getting to a respectable level in the short to medium term.

The men's sevens are also on the right track. From the moment rugby director David Nucifora fetched up here four and a half years ago, he made it clear that the short game, which was then en route to being an Olympic sport, would be his calling card. With Ireland he was starting from scratch. In this country we considered sevens to be far from magnificent, rather it was something you did rarely and only for a bit of diversion.

Nucifora has succeeded in making material progress with his strategy, but not without a cost. The women's playing base is so small that accelerating the sevens programme tore the backside out of the 15s effort. As for the men, the rugby director sees the two games as compatible.

They're not. Of course there is a huge crossover in skills, and there are elements of the sevens game that are great for developing players in 15s, but you can't realistically have the same cohort of players dipping their toes into two pools. For example, if you are a club coach, to be told one of your players has just made it onto the national sevens programme is virtually to wave him goodbye. And when he's not travelling he'll be in camp, or preparing for camp, or recovering from preparing for camp. If we've proved in this country that we can be good at the long and short games then dedicate the resources to each and stop falling between two stools.

We're not sure where Joe Schmidt stands on either the women's or sevens games but we've a fair idea he's now on the last lap. It was noticeable at the IRFU launch how keen Philip Browne was to make the point that no one is indispensable. The line is that the coach will wait until after the November series to update the union on his availability post-RWC 2019.

Leaving it until after next month's four-match programme is as you would expect. But when we get to that point is it conceivable that Schmidt will declare he wants to stay beyond Japan when everything between now and then focuses on the success or otherwise of that World Cup?

Scenario A: Ireland achieve their target of a place in the last four. So, new ground broken, does the coach hang around for another four years to try and repeat or improve on the trick?

Scenario B: Ireland go one better and get to the final. See above.

Scenario C: Ireland win the World Cup. See above.

Scenario D: Ireland fall short of the original target. So long, Joe.

It's unlikely that Joe Schmidt could go too long without coaching rugby, but that doesn't mean that post-Ireland he will be dedicated to getting the All Blacks gig. Coaching in that environment would be an altogether more intrusive affair in a country were the demands are massive compared to here. For a man who can't let criticism pass by unaddressed, that would be a head-wrecker.

So perhaps the salient point to emerge from the IRFU's Strategic Document launch was the mood music. The tune was all about the women's game and how it will be resourced. Its tone, however, suggested an era that will end in 12 months.

