Colour clash on the cards as IRFU confirm Ireland will wear navy changed strip against South Africa on Saturday

RUGBY fans could be left squinting at their televisions on Saturday when Ireland take on South Africa after the IRFU confirmed that the home side will wear their navy changed kit against the world champions.

In rugby, the protocol is that the home team changes kit if the primary colour of both teams is the same and with both Ireland and the Springboks wearing green then it is incumbent on the hosts to wear their second-strip.

In Ireland's case, that means they'll be sporting a recently released navy shirt with teal trim and navy shorts which could make life difficult for supporters.

When the sides last met in 2017, Ireland wore a dark grey outfit that was difficult to distinguish from the deep green of the Springboks' shirt on a misty day in south Dublin; whereas when Ireland played in South Africa in 2016 the home side wore an all-white kit for all three Tests.

On South Africa's previous visits to Dublin, the home side wore a changed white shirt but the IRFU and kit-maker Canterbury have subsequently had grey, black and purple and now navy shirts which retail at €88.

It remains to be seen how fans in the stadium will be affected by the potential clash, having parted with between €105 and €165 for their tickets.

The two teams meet at next year's World Cup and it is not yet known who will wear their alternative strip in Paris.

However, with fans making their displeasure known online, it is perhaps something organisers can look at addressing considering they are the only two leading rugby nations who wear green.

Last September, World Rugby launched a set of guidelines aimed at making the rugby viewing experience better for colour blind supporters.

The governing body's website states that: "For a televised game, the number of people watching and affected by a clash of kit colours could be enormous, but even if only one person watching on the sidelines of the school field is having trouble following some elements of the game due to an avoidable kit clash, then rugby is letting them down."

However, thus far World Rugby has only issued guidelines and Saturday's game falls under the umbrella of the Autumn Nations Series.