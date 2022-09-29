| 8.2°C Dublin

Ciarán Frawley’s loss can be Jack Crowley’s gain as opportunity knocks for Emerging Ireland out-half

Munster out-half Jack Crowley Expand

Munster out-half Jack Crowley

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

No one in or around the Emerging Ireland squad will want to admit it publicly, but Ciarán Frawley’s injury-enforced absence has put a major dent in the plans for the tour to South Africa.

In an ideal world, Frawley would have started at out-half in two of the three upcoming games against the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs, yet as one door closes, another one opens.

