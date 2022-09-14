Having impressed at out-half on the summer tour of New Zealand, Leinster's Ciaran Frawley has been named as part of a 35-man Emerging Ireland squad which faces three matches in South Africa at the end of this month.

The trip to Bloemfontein has not been popular among the provincial set-ups and perhaps Connacht have most reason to be upset as they'll lose important players Caolin Blade and Cian Prendergast for crucial United Rugby Championship fixtures.

Ulster will lose Robert Baloucoune for the duration, with the winger one of four capped plates along with Blade, Max Deegan and Shane Daly.

The squad also features Sevens players James Culhane, Chay Mullins and Andrew Smith, with new Munster signing Antoine Frisch another interesting addition.

The French-born centre qualifies for Ireland through his Dublin-born grandmother and joined the province from Bristol Bears.

His Munster colleague Roman Salanoa is another player whose inclusion is notable.

The Hawai'in prop qualifies for Ireland on residency, but his time on the field has been severely limited by injury since he signed for Leinster in 2018. However, his physical prowess will be of great interest to the Ireland coaches who will also be keen to cast their eye on Leinster's Michael Milne who is highly rated within the set-up.

"This opportunity provides another window for players to develop and show they can thrive in the intensity of a national environment. It will be exciting to see which players step up and put themselves in the frame for a further opportunity to impress in November," Ireland coach Andy Farrell said.

"For some players it is an opportunity to build on what they have already learned in national camp and take their development to the next level, for others it is a first opportunity to show the national coaches what they are about and what they can deliver."

Ireland take on the Griquas on Friday, September 30, before facing the Pumas on October 5 and the Cheetahs on October 9 with all three games taking place in Bloemfontein.

Emerging Ireland Squad – Toyota Challenge 2022

Backs (15)

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen), Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians), Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution), Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution) , Nathan Doak (Ulster/Banbridge), Jake Flannery (Ulster/Shannon), Antoine Frisch (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD), Michael McDonald (Ulster), Ethan McIlroy (Ulster/Queens RFC), Stewart Moore (Ulster/Malone), Chay Mullins (Connacht/IQ Rugby), Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster), Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas), Andrew Smith (Leinster/Clontarf)

Forwards (20)

Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon), Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen), Tom Clarkson (Leinster/Dublin University), James Culhane (Leinster/UCD), Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne), Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf), John Hodnett (Munster/UCC), Sam Illo (Connacht), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Alex Kendellen (Munster/UCC), Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University), Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD), Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Callum Reid (Ulster/Banbridge), Roman Salonoa (Munster/Shannon), Alex Soroka (Leinster/Clontarf), Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Dylan Tierney-Martin (Connacht/Corinthians), Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster)

Emerging Ireland Toyota Challenge Fixtures 2022

Friday 30th September 2022, KO 12:45 (Irish time)

Windhoek Draught Griquas vs Emerging Ireland – Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa

Wednesday 5th October 2022, KO 16:00 (Irish time)

Airlink Pumas vs Emerging Ireland – Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa

Sunday 9th October 2022, KO 12:00 (Irish time)

Toyota Cheetahs vs Emerging Ireland – Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa



